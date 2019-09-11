Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
Tue, 10 Sep 2019 22:10 UTC
The four-month-old Gentoo penguin chick will be "the world's first penguin to not have its gender assigned," Sea Life London said, adding that "it is completely natural for penguins to develop genderless identities."
Amid a massive raising of eyebrows, aquarist Charlotte Barcas appeared on Sky News on Tuesday to describe how applying modern human concepts of gender identity to penguins is completely normal and not insane at all.
"We wanted to give guests an opportunity to meet that individual and learn about its personality without assigning it any sort of pre-concieved gender roles," Barcas said.
However, in the next sentence, the aquarist admitted that "you don't really see" socially-assigned gender roles - think a penguin version of boys playing with toy guns and girls playing with dolls - in the animal kingdom to begin with.
Gender ideology, Times columnist Janice Turner commented, "is scrambling the brains of scientists. Of course a penguin doesn't have gender identity. It's a bloody penguin! It has a biological sex."
The penguin's adoptive parents, Rocky and Marama, are both females and have demonstrated their ability to raise a chick by sticking together through six breeding seasons and jointly building a nest, Sea Life said.
However, previous attempts at giving same-sex penguins a shot at parenthood have failed. Just days before Sea Life broke the news, an egg that had been adopted by a pair of male penguins in a Berlin zoo failed to hatch.
Despite all the woke posturing, even genderless penguins can't run - well, waddle - from the facts of life. Sea Life said that as its androgynous bird develops, it may become part of the aquarium's breeding program. At that point, whatever gender identity it has picked up will play second fiddle to whatever is in its fluffy trousers.
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
The ultimate tyranny in a society is not control by martial law. It is control by the psychological manipulation of consciousness, through which reality is defined so that those who exist within it do not even realize that they are in prison. They do not even realize that there is something outside of where they exist.
Recent Comments
While 'cometary' encounters are not ruled out - and Venus as the hairy star has a lot of comet-like epithets at one stage in her relationship with...
The King's Cross Fire (1987) was a great boost for their anti-smoking narrative - [Link] The inquiry determined that the fire had started due to a...
My great great grandmother smoked unfiltered Pall Malls for decades. She died at 104 and not from lung cancer. It's not the tobacco, it's the damn...
The US has provided mercenary troops to support terrorists for a long time With respect to Arab countries offering to bear costs and assist, the...
I've had lots of Cipro over my life. Sure enough, I have an aneurysm in my aorta. Additionally, one tooth has just fallen out and a couple of...