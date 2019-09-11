© Guardian Design/Chris Clarke



Others included ex-Nazi scientists who had been brought to work on secret missions in the US.

"Dr Olson had developed a range of lethal aerosols in handy sized containers.

he oversaw medical experiments and "special interrogation" projects in which hundreds of people were tormented and many minds were permanently shattered.

he saw men dying, often in agony, from the weapons he had made.

The cover-up he directed in the hours and days after Frank Olson died was a model of brisk efficiency.

He died because of concern that he would divulge information concerning a highly classified CIA interrogation program in the early 1950s, and concerning the use of biological weapons by the United States in the Korean War."

Glass shattered high above Seventh Avenue in Manhattan before dawn on a cold November morning in 1953. Seconds later, a body hit the sidewalk. Jimmy, the doorman at the Statler hotel, was momentarily stunned. Then he turned and ran into the hotel lobby. "We got a jumper!" he shouted. "We got a jumper!"The night manager peered up through the darkness at his hulking hotel. After a few moments, he picked out a curtain flapping through an open window. It turned out to be room 1018A. Two names were on the registration card: Frank Olson and Robert Lashbrook.Police officers entered room 1018A with guns drawn. They saw no one. The window was open. They pushed open the door to the bathroom and found Lashbrook sitting on the toilet, head in hands. He had been sleeping, he said, and "I heard a noise and then I woke up.""The man that went out the window, what is his name?" one officer asked."Olson," came the reply. "Frank Olson."Leaving the police officers, the night manager returned to the lobby and, on a hunch, asked the telephone operator if any calls had recently been made from room 1018A. "Yes," she replied - and she had eavesdropped, not an uncommon practice in an era when hotel phone calls were routed through a switchboard. Someone in the room had called a number on Long Island, which was listed as belonging to Dr Harold Abramson, a distinguished physician, less well known as an LSD expert and one of the CIA's medical collaborators."Well, he's gone," the caller had said. Abramson replied: "Well, that's too bad."To the first police officers on the scene, this seemed like another of the human tragedies they saw too often: a distressed or distraught man had taken his own life. They could not have known that the dead man and the survivor were scientists who helped direct one of the US government's most highly classified intelligence programmes.Early the next morning, one of Olson's close colleagues drove to Maryland to break the terrible news to the dead man's family. He told Alice Olson and her three children that Frank "fell or jumped" to his death from a hotel window. Naturally, they were shocked, but they had no choice other than to accept what they were told. Alice did not object when told that, given the condition of her husband's body, family members should not view it. The funeral was held with a closed casket. There the case might have ended.Slowly, a counter-narrative emerged: Olson was disturbed about his work and wanted to quit,There Olson began working with the handful of colleagues who would accompany him throughout his clandestine career. One was Harold Abramson.Olson was discharged from the army in 1944, but remained at Fort Detrick on a civilian contract and continued his research into aerobiology. Several times he visited the secluded Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, which was used for testing "living biological agents, munitions and aerosol cloud production".In 1949, he travelled to the Caribbean for Operation Harness, which tested the vulnerability of animals to toxic clouds. The next year, he was part of Operation Sea Spray, in which dust engineered to float like anthrax was released near San Francisco. He regularly travelled to Fort Terry, a secret army base on Plum Island, off the eastern tip of Long Island, which was used to test toxins too deadly to be brought on to the US mainland.This was the period when senior army and CIA officers were becoming deeply alarmed at what they feared was Soviet progress toward mastering forms of warfare based on microbes. Their alarm led toRumours about its work spread through offices and laboratories. Olson learned of it over an evening game of cards with a colleague, John Schwab, who unbeknown to him, had been named the division's first chief. Schwab invited him to join. Olson accepted immediately.They were disguised as shaving cream and insect repellants. They contained, among other agents,He stayed with the division, which was officially part of the army but functioned as a CIA research station hidden within a military base.In his laboratory at Fort Detrick,"He'd come to work in the morning and see piles of dead monkeys," his son Eric later recalled. "That messes with you. He wasn't the right guy for that."- suspected spies or moles, security leaks, etc - wereAs Thanksgiving approached in 1953, Olson received an invitation to gather on Wednesday 18 November for a retreat at a cabin on Deep Creek Lake in western Maryland. This retreat was one in a series that Gottlieb convened every few months. Officially, it was a coming-together of two groups: four CIA scientists from the technical services staff, which ran MK-Ultra, and five army scientists from the special operations division of the chemical corps. In reality, these men worked so closely together that they comprised a single unit. They were comrades in search of cosmic secrets. It made sense for them to gather, discuss their projects and exchange ideas in a relaxed environment.The first 24 hours at the retreat were uneventful. On Thursday evening, the group gathered for dinner and then settled back for a round of drinks. Lashbrook, Gottlieb's deputy, produced a bottle of Cointreau and poured glasses for the company. Several, including Olson, drank heartily. After 20 minutes, Gottlieb asked if anyone was feeling odd. Several said they were. Gottlieb then told them their drinks had been spiked with LSD.The news was not well received. Even in their altered state, the subjects could understand what had been done to them. Olson was especially upset. According to his son Eric, he became "quite agitated and was having a serious confusion with separating reality from fantasy". Soon, though, he and the others were carried away into a hallucinatory world. Gottlieb later reported that they were "boisterous and laughing ... unable to continue the meeting or engage in sensible conversations". The next morning, they were in only slightly better shape. The meeting broke up. Olson headed back to Frederick. By the time he arrived, he was a changed man.The next morning, 23 November, Olson showed up early at Fort Detrick. His boss, Vincent Ruwet, arrived soon after. Neither were in good shape. More than four days had passed since they had been given LSD without their knowledge. Ruwet later called it "the most frightening experience I have ever had or hope to have".Olson began pouring out his doubts and fears. "He appeared to be agitated, and asked me if I should fire him or he should quit," Ruwet later recalled. Ruwet tried to calm him, assuring him that his work was excellent, and recognised as such. Slowly, Olson was persuaded that resignation was too extreme a reaction.By this time MK-Ultra had been under way for seven months. It was one of the government's deepest secrets, guarded by security that was, as Olson had been told when he joined the special operations division, "tighter than tight". Barely two dozen men knew its true nature. Nine had been at Deep Creek Lake. Several of those had been surreptitiously dosed with LSD. Now one of them seemed out of control. This was no light matter for men who believed that the success or failure of MK-Ultra might determine the fate of the US, and all humanity.He had repeatedly visited Germany and brought home pictures from Heidelberg and Berlin, where the US military maintained clandestine interrogation centres.; the cause was later determined to have been poisoning by ergot, the fungus from which LSD was derived. Perhaps most threatening of all,Olson's friend and colleague Norman Cournoyer later recalled. "He did not give a damn. Frank Olson pulled no punches at any time ... That's what they were scared of, I am sure."Olson's doubts deepened., where government scientists were studying the effects of sarin and other nerve gases. On 6 May, a volunteer subject,A month later, Olson was back in Germany. On that trip, according to a later reconstruction of his travels,After stops in Scandinavia and Paris, he returned to Britain and visited Sargant again. Immediately after their meeting, Sargant wrote a report saying that Olson was "deeply disturbed over what he had seen in CIA safe houses in Germany" andFive days after being dosed with LSD, Olson was still disoriented. Ruwet, his boss at the special operations division, called Gottlieb to report this. Gottlieb asked him to bring Olson in for a chat. At their meeting, Gottlieb later testified, Olson seemed "confused in certain areas of his thinking". He made a quick decision: Olson must be taken to New York City and delivered to the physician most intimately tied to MK-Ultra - Harold Abramson.Alice Olson was told that Abramson was chosen because her husband "had to see a physician who had equal security clearance so he could talk freely".That was partly true. Abramson was not a psychiatrist, but he was an MK-Ultra initiate. Gottlieb knew that Abramson's first loyalty was to MK-Ultra - or, as he would have put it, to the security of the US. That made him the ideal person to probe Olson's inner mind. Olson told Abramson that ever since the Deep Creek Lake retreat, he had been unable to work well. He could not concentrate and forgot how to spell. He could not sleep. Abramson sought to reassure Olson, who seemed to relax afterwards.A week had passed since Olson was given LSD at Deep Creek Lake. He planned to return to his family for Thanksgiving dinner. The day after seeing Abramson, accompanied by Lashbrook and Ruwet, he boarded a flight to Washington. An MK-Ultra colleague was waiting when they landed. Ruwet and Olson got into his car for the drive to Frederick. Soon after they set off, Olson's mood changed. He asked that the car be stopped. Olson turned to Ruwet and announced that he felt "ashamed to meet his wife and family" because he was "so mixed up"."What do you want me to do?" Ruwet asked."Just let me go. Let me go off by myself.""I can't do that.""Well then, just turn me over to the police. They're looking for me anyway."Ruwet suggested Olson return to New York for another session with Abramson. Olson agreed, so they took a taxi to Abramson's weekend home on Long Island. Abramson spent about an hour with Olson, followed by 20 minutes with Lashbrook.The next morning, Abramson, Lashbrook and Olson drove back to Manhattan.Over dinner at the Statler, Olson told Lashbrook that he was looking forward to his hospitalisation. He mused about books he would read. Lashbrook later said he was "almost the Dr Olson I knew before the experiment". The two returned to their room. Olson washed his socks in the sink, watched TV for a while and lay down to sleep.At 2.25am, he went out the window.Every secret service needs officers who specialise in cleaning up messes. In the CIA of the 1950s, those officers worked for Sheffield Edwards at the Office of Security.With the calm self-assurance for which he was known at the CIA, Edwards announced how the cover-up would unfold.and could under no circumstances be recognised as working for the CIA, much less MK-Ultra. Third, the Olson family would have to be informed, placated and kept cooperative.While Alice, at home in Maryland, was being informed of her husband's death, Lashbrook was welcoming the CIA cavalry to room 1018A at the Statler in New York. It took the form of a single officer. In internal reports, he is called "Agent James McC". Later, he was identified as James McCord, who would go on to become a footnote to US political history as one of the Watergate burglars. McCord had previously been an FBI agent specialising in counterintelligence. Making police investigations evaporate was one of his specialities.As soon as Edwards called McCord before dawn on 28 November, he swung into action. He took the first morning plane to New York and arrived at the Statler about 8am. He spent an hour questioning Lashbrook and then, at about 9.30am, advised him to go to the morgue at Bellevue hospital, as the police had requested, to identify Olson's body. While he was away, McCord minutely searched room 1018A and nearby rooms.Shortly after noon, Lashbrook returned to the Statler, where McCord was waiting. Over the next few hours, Lashbrook made a series of telephone calls. One was to Gottlieb. When he hung up, he told McCord that Gottlieb had instructed him to go to Abramson's office, pick up a report and take it back to Washington by hand. Lashbrook carried Abramson's report to Washington on the midnight train. CIA security officers in New York took care of the remaining details. The investigating police detective concluded that Olson had died from multiple fractures "subsequent upon a jump or fall". That became the official narrative.Gottlieb and his bosses at the CIA might have taken this as a moment for reflection. In light of this death, they could have reasoned, further experiments with psychoactive drugs should be stopped, at least on unwitting subjects. Instead,On 12 June 1975, the Washington Post ran a story about an army scientist who had been drugged with LSD by the CIA, reacted badly and jumped out of the window of a New York hotel. This story, with its lurid mix of drugs, death and the CIA, proved irresistible. For the next several days, reporters barraged the CIA with demands to know more. The Olson family called a press conference in the family's back yard. Alice read a statement saying that the family had decided to "file a lawsuit against the CIA, perhaps within two weeks, asking several million dollars in damages".Besides announcing plans to sue the CIA, the Olson family also asked the New York police department to open a new investigation. The Manhattan district attorney, Robert Morgenthau, replied immediately, promising that his office would begin "looking into certain aspects" of the case.Alarm bells went off at the White House after the Olson family announced its plan to sue the CIA. A lawsuit, if allowed to proceed, would give the family, as well as homicide detectives in New York, a tool they could use to force disclosure of deep secrets. President Ford's chief of staff, Donald Rumsfeld, and his deputy, Dick Cheney, recognised the danger.and "express a willingness to meet personally with Mrs Olson and her children".Ford took his aides' advice. He invited Alice and her three adult children to the White House. On 21 July 1975, they met in the Oval Office. It was a unique historical moment:Later, they met with CIA director William Colby at the agency's HQ in Langley, Virginia. He apologised for what he called a "terrible thing" that "should never have happened"."Some of our people were out of control in those days," Colby said. "They went too far. There were problems of supervision and administration."Congress passed a special bill approving the payment. And that would have closed the case if Frank Olson had remained quiet in his grave.At Olson's funeralGottlieb had told grieving relatives that if they ever had questions about "what happened", he would be happy to answer them. More than two decades later, at the end of 1984, they decided to accept his offer and called to arrange an appointment. When Alice, Eric and Nils Olson appeared at his door, his first reaction was relief."I'm so happy you don't have a weapon," Gottlieb said. "I had a dream last night that you all arrived at this door and shot me."Eric was taken aback.He began by telling the family what had happened at Deep Creek Lake on 19 November 1953. Olson and others were given LSD, he said, as part of an experiment to see "what would happen if a scientist were taken prisoner and drugged - would he divulge secret research and information?" Then he began musing about Olson. "Your father and I were very much alike," he told Eric. "We both got into this because of patriotic feeling. But we both went a little too far, and we did things that we probably should not have done."That was as close to confession as Gottlieb ever came. He would not say what aspects of MK-Ultra went "a little too far", or what he and Olson did that they "probably should not have done".As the family were rising to leave, Gottlieb pulled Eric aside. "You are obviously very troubled by your father's suicide," he said. "Have you ever considered getting into a therapy group for people whose parents have committed suicide?" Eric did not follow that suggestion, but it left a deep impression on him. For years, he had been confused and depressed by the story of his father's death. Only after meeting Gottlieb, however, did he resolve to bring his search for truth to the centre of his life."I didn't have the confidence then in my scepticism to ignore his ploys, but when he made that therapy group suggestion - that was the moment when he overplayed his hand," he said.And it was also at that moment that the determination to show that he had played a role in murdering my father was born."Eric Olson waited another decade - until after his mother died - before taking his next step: arranging to exhume his father's body. Several reporters stood near him as a backhoe clawed through the earth at Linden Hills cemetery in Frederick, Maryland, on 2 June 1994.A forensic pathologist, James Starrs of George Washington University Law School, spent a month studying Olson's body. When he was finished, he called a news conference. His tests for toxins in the body, he reported, had turned up nothing., the skull above his left eye was disfigured."I would venture to say that this hematoma is singular," Starrs concluded. Later he was more emphatic:Besides conducting the autopsy, Starrs interviewed people connected to the case. One was Gottlieb. The two men met on a Sunday morning at Gottlieb's home in Virginia. Starrs later wrote that it was "the most perplexing of all the interviews I conducted".Starr wrote: "I was emboldened to ask how he could so recklessly and cavalierly have jeopardised the lives of so many of his own men by the Deep Creek Lodge experiment with LSD. 'Professor,' he said without mincing a word, 'you just do not understand. I had the security of this country in my hands.' He did not say more, nor need he have done so. Nor did I, dumbfounded, offer a rejoinder. The means-end message was pellucidly clear. Risking the lives of the unwitting victims of the Deep Creek experiment was simply the necessary means to a greater good, the protection of the national security."Although Starr's report and other discoveries sharpened Eric's already powerful suspicion that foul play lay behind his father's death, he could not prove it. Recognising that painful fact, he and his brother decided that it was finally time to reinter their father's body. On 8 August 2002, the day before the reburial, he called reporters to his home and announced that he had reached a new conclusion about what had happened to his father.In 2017, Stephen Saracco, a retired New York assistant district attorney who had investigated the Olson case and remained interested in it, made his first visit to the hotel room where Olson spent his final night. Looking around the room, Saracco said, raised the question of how Olson could have done it."If this would have been a suicide, it would have been very difficult to accomplish," Saracco concluded. "There was motive to kill him. He knew the deepest, darkest secrets of the cold war. Would the American government kill an American citizen who was a scientist, who was working for the CIA and the army, if they thought he was a security risk? There are people who say: 'Definitely.'"