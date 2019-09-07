© AFP 2019

The Danish military will deploy soldiers to northeast Syria to assist the US-led coalition in the fight against Daesh, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Friday."The United States welcomes the announcement by the Danish Government to make a military deployment to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and to continue to share the burden and responsibilities of this important mission," Hoffman said. "Our Danish partnersto support stability and security."The two countries became a foothold for the US-led coalition of more than 70 countries to carry out military operations against Daesh*.