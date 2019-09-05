Prelim M5.9 Earthquake off the coast of Oregon Sep-05 15:02 UTC, updates https://t.co/aEyIKnuGd3 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 5, 2019



The quake 192 miles off the coast was at a depth of about 7.5 miles. It follows a 6.3 earthquake off the southern Oregon coast a week ago.According to the latest news reports, at around 8 a.m. a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck 177 miles west-northwest of Bandon, Oregon. Also reported was a 3.7 magnitude quake shortly before, detected around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday morning.According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, at this time there is no tsunami expected to hit the coastline. Just a week ago, on August 29, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck in the same region.