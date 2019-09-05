© Consolidated News Photos



The IG report confirms Mr. Comey improperly kept FBI files on President Trump at his home and that he illicitly leaked these FBI files to the New York Times in order to advance his personal agenda of getting a Special Counsel appointed to target the president. Comey also misled both the FBI and Congress about his handling of these documents. On top of all of that, in violation of law, he kept and disclosed classified information.

Let me summarize the 80-plus pages for you by pulling out some quotes: "Violated Department and FBI policies. ... Comey Improperly Disclosed ... Comey's Improper Disclosures... Comey's characterization finds no support in the law and is wholly incompatible with the plain language of the statutes, regulations and policies defining federal records, and the terms of Comey's FBI Employment Agreement. ... Comey violated ... this assertion is without legal basis. ... Unauthorized disclosure ... Former Director Comey failed to live up to this responsibility ... a dangerous example ....."

I am unable to recall examples of the US government or its officials being held accountable and do not remember a single incident other than President Reagan's prosecution of the Iran-Contra neoconservatives, who were pardoned by President George H.W. Bush.