Society's Child
One-third of Americans actually believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide
New York Post
Thu, 29 Aug 2019 21:32 UTC
Voters were asked to weigh in on the convicted pedophile's Aug. 10 death at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center — and they were split in even thirds.
Thirty-four percent believe Epstein was murdered, 33 percent believe the city medical examiner's ruling that he hanged himself and 32 percent are unsure.
Across political affiliations, 46 percent of Republicans believe the financier was murdered versus 26 percent who say it was suicide. Thirty-eight percent of Democrats, meanwhile, say it was suicide, compared to 26 percent who think he was killed.
Epstein, 66, used a bed sheet tied to the top of a bunk bed in his cell to commit suicide a day after thousands of pages of court documents were unsealed detailing his years of alleged abuse. He was facing prison time on federal sex-trafficking charges.
He was not on suicide watch at the time. The feds are investigating his death.
Reader Comments
I would have expected about 66% IMHO ??
That's the part that hopes that even ALL is lost; at least not logic, too!
Sadly, it appears that way. We're just over the hill folks watching the sunset of this world society.
R.C.
If that is true, and the facts of that were revealed to those polled, I'd like to hope that the numbers would change a lot...but they wouldn't; and we all knnow such a poll will never be done.
R.C.
R.C.
Comment: One-third of Americans believing this in-your-face nonsense seems a bit high!