Only one-third of Americans believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide behind bars, according to a new poll by Emerson College Voters were asked to weigh in on the convicted pedophile's Aug. 10 death at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center — and they were split in even thirds.Thirty-four percent believe Epstein was murdered, 33 percent believe the city medical examiner's ruling that he hanged himself and 32 percent are unsure.Across political affiliations,Epstein, 66, used a bed sheet tied to the top of a bunk bed in his cell to commit suicide a day after thousands of pages of court documents were unsealed detailing his years of alleged abuse. He was facing prison time on federal sex-trafficking charges.He was not on suicide watch at the time. The feds are investigating his death.