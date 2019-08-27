© Reuters / Essam Al-Sudani

Although European countries would be happy to buy oil from Iran, they won't do so because of the threat of retribution from the United States. When you've got someone like Donald Trump as the president of the US, it's very difficult knowing what may follow if Europeans try to engage with Iran across the sanctions.

It is also against US interests to have an Iran-Iraq cooperation that is outside of their control. So there will be actions aimed at hampering the implementation of this project.

Washington would do anything to prevent an Iran-Iraq oil pipeline from ever being built, even if the Europeans were in favor, policy researchers told RT."Iraq would feel the wrath of the US" should it pursue a cross-border pipeline project with its neighbor Iran, believes the head of the British-based consultancy firm Alfa Energy, John Hall.Hall said Washington would be "upset" by this idea and will do all it can to dissuade Baghdad, as well as the EU, from participating."It is not the US' interest to have a pipeline that would be independent from them and their allies in the Persian Gulf," she told RT."The Europeans love balancing the books. Moreover, it would be a wonderful alternative to the oil the EU is buying from the US."