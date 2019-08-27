U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton says there is no need for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to "rush" into any course of action regarding Russia's involvement with separatist forces in eastern Ukraine."I think, from the perspective of a new government in Ukraine, President Zelenskiy would be well-advised to look at how to unfold a strategy of dealing with the Russians very carefully," Bolton told RFE/RL in a wide-ranging interview on August 27 in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv."I don't think there is any reason to rush it into one course of action or another.... I think working this through over a period of time makes sense for the new government in Ukraine.""I don't suppose that the Europeans are going to have a solution that is readily apparent," he added in reference to the so-called Normandy format of negations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.On August 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said the Normandy format leaders will hold a summit next month."We think that the conditions exist for a useful summit," Macron said at the end of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in the southwestern French coastal resort of Biarritz.Asked if Washington would want to join in Normandy format talks, Bolton did not answer directly, but said there is "significant American interest" in existing issues between Kyiv and Moscow."I think that is why we should consider, if President Zelenskiy wants us to be involved [in talks with Russia], whether we should do it."More than 13,000 people have been killed in the Donbas conflict, which started in April 2014 when Russia-backed separatists took up arms against government forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.