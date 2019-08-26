© Facebook



In a now familiar pattern, the protesters threw bricks, petrol bombs, corrosive liquid and other projectiles at the police, who responded with tear gas, pepper balls and sponge grenades. Twenty-eight people were arrested, including an organiser of an approved protest march. At least 10 people were hospitalised, including two men in serious condition.

Hong Kong Protests: Not a Democracy Movement, but an Anti-China Tool

There's a tendency among progressives in the United States to support big crowds of people protesting in other countries. No doubt, the corporate media assists in this process by labeling certain movements 'pro-democracy' or 'freedom fighters.'

The Hong Kong Protest Is Not A Working-Class Revolt

For the last 10 years wages have been stagnant in Hong Kong while rents have increased 300 percent; it is the most expensive city in the world.

If the protesters were focused on workers rights, they would be demanding an end to, or at least reform of, the neoliberal capitalism of Hong Kong that is dominated by big financial interests and corruption.

The Role of the United States is Evident to Anyone Who Looks

Challenging the Dominant Western Narrative