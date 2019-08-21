A giant "atomic bomb" cloud was seen looming over Hungary's Lake Balaton in the village of Alsoors on Friday.The outstanding phenomenon is called a 'wet microburst'. Part of the cloud over the lake mixed with''There were people swimming on the lake at the time. The cloud was spectacular.,'' filmmaker Alexandra Gregor said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.and they are initiated by powerful downdrafts from a storm or rain. They are usually visible for anywhere between a few seconds and several minutes.