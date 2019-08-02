Boston microburst
© Jonathan Berk
Major cities from Philadelphia to New York City to Boston found themselves flooded on Wednesday evening thanks to a series of thunderstorms that rolled through the Northeast.

In Natick, Massachusetts, a pregnant mother and her 3-year-old son were trapped in their car when the vehicle stalled.

"I saw a few other cars going, so I just thought 'I'm next,' but then it almost felt like a boat as I was floating," the mother, identified as Michelle Lopes said. "I'm eight months pregnant, so I just thought I would sit and wait."

Elsewhere in Natick, trains were halted by flooding on tracks.

The strongest winds were reported at Boston Logan International Airport, where a microburst with 74-mph gusts wrecked travel plans, and in Winthrop, Massachusetts, where a South Boston yacht club was rocked.


The drenching downpours caused transportation issues throughout the region. Over 300 flights were delayed in Boston.

One weather enthusiast captured a remarkable glimpse of a lightning strike over the skyline in downtown Boston. A similarly stunning shot was captured over Gillette Stadium.


In New Jersey, over 34,000 homes and businesses were left without power, according to nj.com.

Newark Liberty International Airport reported departure delays of at least 45 minutes, according to FlightAware, while inbound flights were delayed up to four hours.

In eastern Pennsylvania, downed trees and power lines caused damage in Philadelphia. Some reports of hail were reported in the suburbs of Philadelphia, such as in Langhorne.

Golf ball-sized hail was reported in parts of New Hampshire.

New York City was also dealt difficult conditions on Wednesday evening, especially for those looking to use public transportation.

Passengers on the S-40 bus found themselves sitting in a puddled bus in a section of Richmond Terrace as the bus drove through Staten Island. A source told The Post that the driver did report the flooding, but the bus was able to continue its route without problem.