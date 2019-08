© AFP 2019 / JEFF KOWALSKY JEWEL SAMAD

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election in which she was running as a Democratic candidate.US President Donald Trump has stated that Google should be sued based on a report about the alleged manipulation of millions of votes in favour of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump did not cite the report to support his accusation but referred to the watchdog group Judicial Watch in his tweet.The statement comes after Trump said in July that Google's relationship with China could constitute a national security concern for the United States and vowed to uncover any possible problems. His comment followed the Pentagon's concerns that Google is indirectly helping advance the Chinese military by working in the country.On 16 May, Trump added Huawei and its 70 affiliates to a trade blacklist, thereby restricting its activity in the country. US companies are required to receive permission for trading with the telecom company.As a result, Google had to suspend business operations with Huawei, including the transfer of hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing.In July, Trump said that he "fully intends" to seek re-election in 2020.President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Clinton for using a private email server , saying during the 2016 election campaign that she should be put in jail.The FBI investigated Clinton's use of a private email server and email accounts for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. The FBI concluded that she did not intend to violate US law, and recommended against filing criminal charges.