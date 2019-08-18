He dosed himself with vitamin C. The cataracts retreated.

smokers, for reasons not well understood, seem less vulnerable to certain diseases — Alzheimer's among them.

"Lies!" "Nonsense!" What's true? What's not true? What's fake news? What's real?It's not just politics. Politics is at least comprehensible. We may err, misunderstand and misjudge, but politics speaks our language and invites our participation. Not so medicine. Healthy, we want nothing to do with it. Ill, we turn to it with blind, ignorant, sometimes desperate faith.What else can we do? Our bodies are strangers to us — sometimes hostile strangers. We wouldn't recognize our internal organs if we saw them.Imagine yourself, about to undergo surgery, chancing upon a headline like the following, which graced a Shukan Gendai magazine report in June: "This is How Dangerous Hospitals Are" — with harrowing episodes to follow.Sensationalism? Maybe.You reassure yourself to that effect, only then to encounterIt's advertised in newspapers periodically as a perennial bestseller since its publication in 1997. The cover says it has sold 250,000 copies."Lies," "nonsense" — Mitsuishi doesn't mince words. His chapter headings assault one accepted verity after another."Doctors don't study enough," he writes. Medicine they study very hard, he acknowledges — which is good and bad; bad because it leaves them no time or energy to study other fields that might jar them into thinking outside the box. In the box, he writes,Medical common sense, for instance, damns "the three whites" — white rice, salt and sugar. Molecular biology, however — if doctors only knew it — suggests otherwise, Mitsuishi argues. All three items, he insists, are essential — sugar, second perhaps only to tobacco in villainous associations, particularly so."For the brain to work well," he writes, "it's indispensable."Sugar is brain food. Fear of sugar starves the brain. Why do we fear sugar? Not for medical reasons, says Mitsuishi.Here politics rears its ugly head. "Fake news" — the concept, if not the name — predates our quarrelsome century. Wikipedia traces it back to the 13th century B.C. For our purposes, 1962 is far enough back. The Cuban missile crisis simmered. Cuba was the enemy. Sugar was Cuba's economic mainstay. Demonize sugar, Cuba's economy withers.The United States under President John Kennedy got to work. Medical research at the time didn't have much to say against sugar, says Mitsuishi, but whatever point you want to make, there's always something to support it. When big tobacco needed science to show its product only minimally harmful, it duly found the science, or what looked like science.Kennedy's minions found their evidence and hatched their myth.Speaking of tobacco — here's another "lie." Mitsuishi would not encourage nonsmokers to smoke, butHe cites a Finnish study involving 1,200 subjects, half of whom were kept to a strict health regime (no smoking, no drinking, a "healthy" balanced diet and so on), while the other half were left to smoke, drink and eat as they pleased.The two groups were compared 15 years later. You'd think the first group would come out way ahead in terms of health and longevity. You'd be wrong. Life is full of surprises — the unacknowledged medical benefits of freedom from medical intervention, perhaps, being one of them.The Japanese are among the most medically cared-for people on Earth. Japan has more hospitals than any other developed nation, says Shukan Gendai, quoting research by the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development. A tendency among Japanese doctors to overprescribe is an old allegation — the American news magazine Time mentioned it in 1983. Shukan Gendai echoes it and adds other alleged excesses —Technology is hard to argue with. It generates numbers, data, facts — "truth." Mitsuishi charges the medical establishment with "lies" and "nonsense." Shukan Gendai charges it with venality, instancing overprescription. Everyone knows, the publication says ("Oh really!" we imagine Mitsuishi retorting) thatMedicine stands accused, but not convicted. Japan's remarkable longevity — unbelievable, it would have been called a generation ago — makes a strong case for the defense. The debate goes on, and we're back to square one: What's true? What's not true?