© SOTT

Your MindMatters hosts can't be hitting the books and reading non-fiction ALL the time! So on this week's show we'll be sharing some of the books, movies and shows that, in our estimation, are insightful of the human condition, artful enough to be called something like literature - and entertaining enough to add a little joy to our days - and which are certainly worth discussing. And don't worry, we'll be mentioning some of the non-fiction books we've been looking at that satisfy those qualities as well, some of which we haven't discussed yet on previous shows, like the new, definitive book on the Manson murders, CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties; a truly revolutionary book on mythology, E.J. Michael Witzel's Origins of the World's Mythologies; and two recent books on the literary nature of the New Testament gospels and the classical works they imitated.01:35:25— 87.4 MB