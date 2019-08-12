© Reuters / Agustin Marcarian



The massive $57 billion deal Macri secured last year with the International Monetary Fund has so far failed to improve the situation.

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri has conceded defeat in the primary elections after suffering a massive loss to the center-left nominee Alberto Fernandez and his running mate, former president Cristina Kirchner."We've suffered a bad election," right-wing Macri said on Sunday night, but vowed to "redouble" his efforts to secure the 'real' elections in October.The nationwide primary election,Center-right Roberto Lavagna came in third with 8.39 percent.Fernandez, who served as the chief of the Cabinet of Ministers during Nestor Kirchner's presidency, vowed to create a "new" Argentina. "Argentinians realized we are the change, not them," Fernandez said during his victory speech in Buenos Aires,and give a new horizon."Fernandez's running mate, former head of state Cristina Kirchner, feels optimistic about their chances of winning the general election and their ability to improve the socioeconomic situation in Argentina."We know of the difficult moment that the country is going through, of, we have talked with so many, we know what it is. This gives us the responsibility that we have to reach everyone to give them absolute peace of mind," she said.