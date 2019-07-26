© Reuters/Mussa Qawasma/REuters/Mohamad Torokman



"Palestine and East Jerusalem cannot be a subject of bargaining. The hands of the Palestinians are still stretched out towards a just and comprehensive peace, ... but this does not mean that we are ready to capitulate and coexist with the occupation."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced thatPresident Abbas announced the decision on Thursday afternoon, and said it would take effect by Friday. The move comes in response to the Israeli government's demolition of homes in Wadi Hummus, a Palestinian community in southeast Jerusalem.Abbas said, following a meeting with senior Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, according to the WAFA news agency.as "an obstacle to peace" which "continues to undermine the possibility of a viable two state solution."Moreover, during his latest bid for the prime ministership,That promise is reportedly reflected in Washington's peace plan, dubbed in the media the "deal of the century" even though its contents have not yet been revealed.