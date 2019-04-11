© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters



Just days after the Israeli Prime Minister vowed to annex new areas of the West Bank with American help, US President Donald Trump assured reporters that the PM's electoral victory is a step towards peace.You heard that right. Benjamin "I Want To Annex Your Land" Netanyahu, after four terms in office, will suddenly turn the tides and seek peace with his Palestinian rivals, the president suggests."Everybody says you can't have peace in the Middle East, with Israel and the Palestinians," Trump told reporters at the White House.he said, using the PM's diminutive nickname.promising to "extend sovereignty" over West Bank settlements, which are illegal under international law. He said he would try to do that with American support.In late 2017, he bucked longstanding US policy and recognized Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital city, a move that enraged Palestinians. He later shuttered Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington, eliminating an important communication channel between diplomats working to resolve the decades-long conflict.Trump in late March also decided to recognize the occupied Golan Heights, territory stolen from Syria during the 1967 Six Day War, as part of Israel proper. This, too, surely bodes well for peace on the horizon.President's advisor and son-in-lawThe exact date for that has yet to be set, but White House officials say it could happen in June. Few details of the plan have emerged, but it could involve land swaps with neighboring states Egypt and Jordan.Throughout his multiple terms in office,He has vowed to oppose the creation of a Palestinian state as long as he is in office, rejecting what many see as a vital condition for any negotiated settlement.said senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi.Trump's optimism about "Bibi" is nice, but simply cannot be squared with the facts. Netanyahu is no peace PM, and the Palestinians know it.