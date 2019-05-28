Puppet Masters
Israel sets appalling new record for number of Palestinian homes demolished in a single day
The National
Wed, 22 May 2019 20:25 UTC
The number of Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem that were demolished by Israel's military in a single day peaked on April 29, when 31 structures were flattened, the UN's envoy for Middle East peace said on Wednesday.
Mr Mladenov called for "an immediate halt to the Israeli authorities' destruction of Palestinian-owned property in East Jerusalem".
The demolitions are justified by Israel on the grounds that the structures are not approved by Israeli-issued building permits. However, such documents are near impossible for Palestinians to obtain.
Adding to the thin chances of any political settlement is scepticism over a long-promised US peace plan that if it is released will come after a series of decisions from President Donald Trump that have favoured Israel.
At the weekend, however, the US announced that Bahrain would next month host an economic conference as part of the economic aspect of the peace plan devised by Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, and Jason Greenblatt, a White House envoy on Middle East peace.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Israel sets appalling new record for number of Palestinian homes demolished in a single day
- Still snowing in Baja California, Mexico
- Kosovo police detain Russian member of UN mission injured during raid
- Study finds that the world is getting increasingly dumber
- Late May snow whites out summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire
- Heavy snow falls in the Alps at end of May - up to a foot in 72 hours, with more forecast
- Russia will show off its war machines at upcoming defense expo
- With an eye towards regime change in Iran, US escalates tensions further with new sanctions
- "The most destructive breach in history": Hackers use NSA code to bring Baltimore to a grinding halt
- China's state-linked news outlet warns Beijing 'seriously considering' ban on rare-earth exports to US
- Lithuania detains and deports editor-in chief of Sputnik
- Austrian corruption scandal involving 'niece of Russian oligarch' outed as Bosnian student paid to set up honey trap
- 18 Ways Julian Assange Changed the World
- Iran ready for talks with regional states, but US has lost their seat at the table
- Stop calling identity politics 'divisive' when it is actually 'destructive'
- Welcome to the Anthropocene epoch: Scientists declare Earth has entered the 'Age of Man'
- NYC's schools 'implicit bias' training a 'catalyst for hate and division'
- Your iPhone's secret life: While you snooze, apps are beaming out personal information to data guzzlers
- Stench of CIA: Food and fuel ships coming to Venezuela are being sabotaged
- 'Unaccompanied minor' age assessments based on appearance for migrants ruled unlawful in UK
- Israel sets appalling new record for number of Palestinian homes demolished in a single day
- Kosovo police detain Russian member of UN mission injured during raid
- With an eye towards regime change in Iran, US escalates tensions further with new sanctions
- China's state-linked news outlet warns Beijing 'seriously considering' ban on rare-earth exports to US
- Lithuania detains and deports editor-in chief of Sputnik
- Austrian corruption scandal involving 'niece of Russian oligarch' outed as Bosnian student paid to set up honey trap
- 18 Ways Julian Assange Changed the World
- Iran ready for talks with regional states, but US has lost their seat at the table
- Stench of CIA: Food and fuel ships coming to Venezuela are being sabotaged
- 'Unaccompanied minor' age assessments based on appearance for migrants ruled unlawful in UK
- Witch-hunt: Democrats claim victory as Trump gets battered in court
- China's Huawei plans to promote smart cities in Africa
- More Chinese medical supplies arrive in Venezuela as part of bilateral agreement
- "Obstinate, deaf and contemptuous": Macron failed 'personally' in EU election - Official
- Serbian troops on high alert after Kosovo's forces raid Serb-populated regions
- White Helmets hospital found stocked with German-made medical supplies
- Huawei CEO says he is against punishing Apple for Trump's 5G purge
- Russia & China are beating US in the 'nuclear race'
- Israel journalist on US's latest peace plan: 'The deal of the century is the joke of century'
- AG Barr will 'consult' with intelligence over 'Russiagate' declassifications prompting MSM panic attack
- Study finds that the world is getting increasingly dumber
- "The most destructive breach in history": Hackers use NSA code to bring Baltimore to a grinding halt
- Stop calling identity politics 'divisive' when it is actually 'destructive'
- NYC's schools 'implicit bias' training a 'catalyst for hate and division'
- Another mass stabbing in Japan, two dead and more than 12 injured
- Dallas landmark Ambassador Hotel destroyed in massive blaze
- Flashback: Israeli soldiers deliberately shot Canadian doctor in both legs while he was treating injured Gaza protestors
- Outraged US congressman, journalists fall for fake Trump quote by TIME contributor
- Young couple executed in South Africa amid spike in attacks on white farmers
- The indictment of Julian Assange under the Espionage Act is a threat to the press and the American people
- Edinburgh food bank users 'on brink of starvation amid soaring demand'
- Consultant poses as journalist in Monsanto trial
- Worst downturn since 1980s wreaking havoc on American farmers' mental health
- Fmr US Army Major: My fellow soldiers died in vain
- 'Capitulation to anti-Semitism': Israel scolds German official over warning about wearing kippahs
- New Mexico sees construction of first privately-funded section of border wall - Trump-approved
- Two members of the MOVE 9 are released on parole Saturday after 40 years in prison
- Assange has been proven right over and over, so when will people start listening?
- 'Rolling Thunder' takes its final ride in 2019, unless President Trump gets his way
- New Mexico governor does an about-face on immigration and is now asking for help with the crisis
- Dionysus returns to Rome: Archeologists stumble on 2,000-year-old marble head near remains of ancient Roman Forum
- Archeologists uncover more of Egypt's oldest fortress
- Is key to indecipherable Pictish stones to be found in ancient Tibetan symbols?
- The compiler: Computing's hidden hero and the woman who created it
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part III
- Jade Helm and its repercussions
- Medieval peasants lived on a diet of meat, vegetables and cheese
- Earliest evidence of cooking and eating of starch found in South African cave
- How the CIA used modern art during the cultural Cold War
- The English word that hasn't changed its sound or meaning for 8,000 years
- Farmer stumbles upon ancient burial site containing elite tribal remains in Russia
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Forgotten Ideals: Christianity and the Foundation of Western Civilization
- Found: Glass fallout from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima
- Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?
- Ancient Romans used molten iron to repair their streets
- "Proto-Romance": Bristol academic claims to have cracked Voynich manuscript code
- Syrian society and the role of secularism
- The medieval towers of Bologna
- Hail world records: the biggest, heaviest, and deadliest hail
- Pre-1400 African coin found in Australia may change history of trade in the region
- Russia will show off its war machines at upcoming defense expo
- Welcome to the Anthropocene epoch: Scientists declare Earth has entered the 'Age of Man'
- Your iPhone's secret life: While you snooze, apps are beaming out personal information to data guzzlers
- Scientists caught 'adjusting' sea level data to create false impression of rising oceans
- Gender performance varies with temperature says new study
- Trace amounts of extraterrestrial organic matter detected in South African mountain range
- Scientists uncover a trove of genes that behave differently in humans
- Caught on video: Russia's Soyuz rocket HIT BY LIGHTNING during launch - still completed mission
- Jupiter's magnetic field is changing
- Spiral galaxy, Messier 90, is heading our way
- The Present Phase of Stagnation in the Foundations of Physics Is Not Normal
- The geometry of an artificial atom's electron determined for the first time
- Cannabis may have originated in the Tibetan Plateau 28 million years ago
- Chimpanzees seen smashing and eating tortoises for the first time
- Oldest meteorite collection on Earth found in the Atacama Desert
- Asteroid set for close pass this weekend - 1999 KW4 is so large it has its own moon
- Intelligent Design: Body cells are wired like computer chips and function like microprocessors
- Taurid comet debris may raise chances of impacts on Earth in June
- Do tiny tremblors on the West Coast signal a major earthquake?
- Amazon reportedly has its eyes on a wearable device that can detect human emotions
- Still snowing in Baja California, Mexico
- Late May snow whites out summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire
- Heavy snow falls in the Alps at end of May - up to a foot in 72 hours, with more forecast
- Footage shows aftermath of deadly El Reno, Oklahoma tornado
- It snowed at the Grand Canyon on Memorial Day
- Hailstorm devastates north Kashmir's apple orchards
- Lake Erie water levels 30 inches above average
- May snow tornado intensifies in few seconds in a Canadian town
- Heavy rain floods Bucharest, Romania
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Climate turns 180 degrees as continental rains & cold increase
- Large, destructive tornado strikes Dayton as severe storms ravage Ohio
- Is the latest spate of tornadoes in Kansas and Missouri the new normal?
- Huge early snow storm hits Australia - nearly 10 inches falls in 24 hours
- HAILSTONES shatter an Airbus A380's windscreen at 37,000ft over China, forcing the pilot to issue a mayday call
- 82-year-old man dies after attack by dog in Japan
- Swimmer dies after shark attack in Hawaii
- Dozens rescued, 1 missing after flash floods in south west Saudi Arabia
- Lightning strike kills two people in Nigeria
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Rain and water everywhere planet wide
- Tornado leaves 2 dead & many missing after destroying hotel in El Reno, Oklahoma
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- 'Brilliant' meteor fireball seen flashing across skies of Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana
- Loud boom heard in Kingman, Arizona possible meteor strike
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Mato Grosso, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the skies from Wales to France and is recorded on multiple sky cameras
- Falling meteor fireball captured on dashcam in Pretoria, South Africa
- Houses rocked after 'unexplained big boom' in southeast suburb of Queensland
- Meteor Fireball seen streaking through skies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Loud, home-shaking boom heard in Branson, Missouri area
- Bye-bye superbugs? Scientists discover compound toxic to antibiotic resistant bacteria
- Poster girl for the meat-free revolution, Virpi Mikkonen: 'My vegan diet brought on early menopause'
- Those 'healthy' plant-based protein smoothies are full of glyphosate...and that includes the organics!
- Asthma and crystals: Scientists solve a century-old mystery that could treat airway inflammation
- New study links Roundup weed killer to liver damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #16 - 2 Billion Rea$ons to Avoid Glyphosate
- 5G danger: Hundreds of respected scientists sound alarm about health effects of 5G networks going up nationwide
- Study shows CBD reduces cravings and anxiety in recovering heroin abusers
- Child endangerment: Belgian legal opinion declares imposition of vegan diets on children is unethical; may lead to changes in law
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #15 - The Dangers of 5G & WiFi - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech.Info
- Flashback: Sen. Rand Paul condemns mandatory vaccines: We should not give up our liberty for a 'false sense of security'
- Vaccination: Do your own research, exercise due diligence and reserve judgment - Part 2
- Take a deep breath... air pollution may damage 'every organ in the body'
- FDA recalls tattoo inks due to possible bacteria contamination
- More than 500 people in southern Pakistan test positive for HIV, local officials blame 'rogue doctor'
- Coca-Cola had 'substantial say' on obesity research it sponsored at USC, report finds
- French health watchdog: LED lighting can damage eye's retina and disturb sleep
- In India, vegetarianism is a tool of oppression
- Children and EMFs: What you need to know
- Bayer to pay $2 billion to couple claiming Roundup caused their cancer
- New neurons form in the brain into the tenth decade of life
- Atheist philosopher thinks it's reasonable to argue against reason
- Dim future? IQ rates are mysteriously declining throughout much of the developed world
- Actor John Cleese talks to reincarnation researcher Dr Jim Tucker about children's past life memories
- Free will is real - you make choices, even if your atoms don't
- Common defense mechanisms and what their use says about our personal development
- Religious couples tend to have happier marriages
- Study shows students learn better when they take handwritten notes
- Are people using YouTubers in place of having real relationships?
- Scientists learn that six in ten grieving people 'see or hear dead loved ones'
- SOTT Focus: As Above, So Below?
- Perils of grumpiness: Older adults prone to anger more likely to have high levels of inflammation leading to chronic diseases
- Shooting the messenger: Why we take a dim view of the bearers of bad news
- Aaron and Gabor Maté on the societal illusions and disillusionment of Trump and Russiagate
- Insights from nature
- Genius comes in different shapes at different ages
- The dark side of meditation retreats
- Longer exhalations: An easy way to hack your vagus nerve
- Social media has created a generation of narcissists
- Flashback: To understand Facebook, study Capgras syndrome
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
Quote of the Day
Distribution, paper supply, and news services had fallen into the hands of powerful groups able and willing to crush out any...inimical schools of public suggestion. They set about stereotyping the public mind.
Recent Comments
At only 1,916m (6,288ft) Mt Washington is not the highest peak in the United States. That is Mt McKinley in Alaska. There is also Mt Whitney in...
So what happened to the supposed 'dead man's switch' trove of elite toppling leaks? Yes, not exactly a strategic thinker if he did not have one...
If Netherlands and Britain weren't controlled by ***s they'd be shipped back home with travel and a temporary home set up, but that is just for...
Julian has been a player in this game for quite some time... he got too cocky and stayed in London of all places... why not hang out in some DC...
basic 'divide and conquer'.... in current conditions, this is part of the larger script of global regime change, 'out with the OWO, in with the...