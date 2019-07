our results

highlight the importance of socially acquired information during the prenatal stage as a non-genetic mechanism promoting developmental plasticity."

The research has been published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Unhatched bird embryos, remaining safely tucked away in their shells until it is safe to hatch.It is a finding that, since, unlike placental mammals , their physiology can no longer be influenced by changes in their mother's body after the egg is laid.In particular,"These results strongly suggest that gull embryos are able to acquire relevant environmental information from their siblings," the researchers wrote in their paper "Together,The experiment itself is pretty elegant, actually. The team collected wild gull eggs from a breeding colony on Sálvora Island in Spain that experiences fluctuating levels of predation, especially from small carnivores such as minks.These eggs were divided into clutches of three eggs, and placed in incubators. They were then assigned to one of two groups - the experimental group (yellow in the image above), or the control group (blue).From each clutch, two of the three eggs were removed four times a day from their incubator - always the same two eggs, depicted in a darker shade in the diagram - handled, and placed in a soundproof box where they were played recordings of adult predator alarm calls.For the control group eggs, no sound was played inside the soundproof box.Then they were placed back in the incubator, in physical contact with the 'naive eggs' that had remained behind.TheThe experimental clutches, including the naiveCompared to the control chicks,And all three chicks in each experimental clutch - including the naive chick - had physiological characteristics not seen in the control clutches.According to statistical analyses, these physiological differences can't be attributed to incubation length alone. Since the only difference in the treatment of the clutches was the alarm calls, and since the only observed difference in the behaviour of the eggs was the vibration rate,"Our results clearly show that bird embryos exchange valuable information, probably regarding risk of predation, with their siblings," the researchers wrote in their paper Future studies should investigate whether the use of social information by developing embryos can favour adaptive phenotypic plasticity in other contexts, such as adverse environmental or social conditions, and whether or not such programmed responses can vary among embryos belonging to the same clutch."Isn't nature's adaptability amazing?