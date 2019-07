were not confirmed by actual evidence

Assange was "justified" in publishing damaging material about Clinton because it was "true"





Former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa has lashed out at CNN over a report claiming whistleblower Julian Assange turned the country's embassy in London into a "command post for election meddling," branding the story "rubbish."In a Monday report, CNN alleged that the WikiLeaks founder had used the Ecuadorian embassy, where he lived under asylum for seven years, as a base from which to help Russia "undermine" the 2016 US presidential election. CNN claimed Assange received "in-person deliveries" of potentially "hacked materials" and held "suspicious meetings" with "Russians and world-class hackers."A day later, CNN published comments from an interview with Correa in which he said that since Assange was posting information about Hillary Clinton and not Donald Trump, his whistleblowing amounted to "manipulation." This is why Ecuador eventually cut off Assange's internet access in the embassy, Correa said — but he denied there was any cooperation between Assange, Russia and Ecuador to interfere in the US election.of Assange and Quito aiding in Moscow's alleged interference, with its headline dramatically reading that Correa "confirms" the election meddling. In a tweet promoting the story, the network implied that Correa was aware of the alleged meddling and simply didn't care.Correa told RT on Wednesday that CNN's original story about the embassy operating as a "command center" was "rubbish" and that the network was trying to build an untrue narrative of cooperation between Assange and Russia to ensure the public supports his eventual fate.Now, to "justify the assassination of Assange or to extradite him" they are constructing a new narrative about a fake "command center" for election meddling, he said.Correa also denied claims made by other media that he had a direct telephone line with Assange in the embassy.Correa said thatThe former Ecuadorian leader also dismissed claims made by CNN that it was pressure from US authorities that forced Quito to cut off Assange's internet and phone access.In Correa's opinion,When Assange was arrested by British police and dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in April, Correa slammed his successor Lenin Moreno as the "greatest traitor in Ecuadorian and Latin American history" for having "allowed" it to happen, adding that Assange's arrest was "a crime that humanity will never forget."by including in the story a long-debunked theory that this network was in cahoots and "coordinating behind the scenes" with WikiLeaks simply because it reported on a new document dump which was posted on the website before the whistleblowing site tweeted out a link to the information.