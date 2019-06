© The confiscated Javelin anti-tank missiles displayed in Tripoli Reuters/Ismail Zitouni



The Pentagon has launched an investigation into how a cache of American-made missiles ended up in the hands of the Libyan National Army - a military group vying to depose the US and UN-supported government in Tripoli.The US-made missiles, along with Chinese-made laser-guided artillery shells, were shown to journalists by forces linked to the Tripoli government.Produced by defense giantsthe FGM-148 Javelin uses infrared guidance to arc a missile into the air and destroy a tank from above while its user remains safe behind cover.How the missiles ended up in the hands of General Khalifa Haftar's LNA is still unclear, though the UAE has backed his claim to power in Libya. The Pentagon is investigating the find, according to the New York Times.If the UAE supplied the weapons to Haftar's forces, the move would likely beAmerican weapons have often found their way into the hands of Washington's enemies around the world. Under the eye of the Trump administration, report in February found.These weapons included mine-resistant vehicles, wire-guided TOW missiles, and rifles.As the US announced its investigation into the Libya seizure, General Haftar's forces launched airstrikes against Gharyan on Friday night. Recapturing the city would put the LNA back within striking distance of Tripoli, 100km to the north.