The US has agreed to not impose new tariffs on Chinese exports following talks between the two countries' leaders, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.Chinese state media reported on Saturday after the presidents' meeting. Talks to resolve the trade dispute are to be held "on the basis of equality and mutual respect."After the 80-minute meeting, Trump described the highly anticipated talks with Xi as "very good" and saidAs he talked to the media later on Saturday, the"For at least the time being, we're not going to be lifting tariffs on China. We won't be adding an additional - you know, tremendous amount of - we have, I guess $350 billion left which could be taxed or could be tariffed, and we're not doing that," Trump said.He added that Beijing will buy "a tremendous amount" of American agricultural products "very soon and almost immediately."The world's two biggest economies have been locked in a trade war since last year, when Washington slapped Beijing with 25-percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese technology products, triggering a similar response from Beijing. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of tit-for-tat levies - the latest in June. Back then, the Trump administration increased tariffs on Chinese goods to 25 percent, and China hit back, raising tariffs up to the same rate on 5,000 US goods worth $60 billion.