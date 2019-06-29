Puppet Masters
US stoops to a new low - sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro's son
RT
Fri, 28 Jun 2019 17:54 UTC
"Maduro relies on his son Nicolasito and others close to his authoritarian regime to maintain a stranglehold on the economy and suppress the people of Venezuela," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated on Friday. "Treasury will continue to target complicit relatives of illegitimate regime insiders profiting off of Maduro's corruption."
The 29-year-old Maduro Jr. serves as a member of Venezuela's Constituent National Assembly (CNA), a legislature staffed entirely by Maduro loyalists. The US already sanctioned eight Venezuelan officials responsible for establishing the Constituent National Assembly in 2017, and Washington considers the opposition-led National Assembly -a parallel legislature- the only acceptable institution in Venezuela.
The latest crack of the economic whip comes after the Trump administration's initial fervor for deposing Maduro seems to have all but fizzled out. After throwing its support behind opposition leader Juan Guaido earlier this year and repeatedly declaring "all options are on the table" when it comes to ousting Maduro, Washington has since reverted to ratcheting up sanctions in a bid to squeeze the Latin American country further.
Neither Guaido's attempts to rally Venezuelan dissidents for a coup nor Washington's economic penalties have succeeded in dislodging Maduro, whose hands remain firmly on the levers of power in Caracas.
Quote of the Day
It is curious to note the old sea-margins of human thought. Each subsiding century reveals some new mystery; we build where monsters used to hide themselves.
Recent Comments
Well, so-called liberalism actually destroys what it purports to endorse. Multi-culturalism destroys culture for example. As the ideology of...
Probably no connection, but Impossible Foods factory is across the street from an industrial park Planned Parenthood location. Strange location...
They never seem to be advocating for peace, its always "threats" and more wars. Wars that they expect others (the US) to fight for them. Hezbollah...
I enjoyed being hypnotized here - you are all detailed and wish you prosperous momentum in the mind field. The hesitation showed you are surreal...
Yeah - you could see thinly-veiled elation on GWB's face. He was so involved in the prospect of feeding on the fear and destruction, that he...