"There's a group in the U.K. called the Cholesterol Treatment Trialists' (CTT) Collaboration. They've got all the data ... from the statin trials. They hold it. They won't let anyone else look at it, ever. They keep producing these meta-analyses showing how wonderful statins are and that they don't have adverse effects, and we're supposed to believe them.



Although they run a clinical trials unit, last time I looked, they earned well over $400 million in funding from pharmaceutical companies almost entirely - those companies that produce cholesterol-lowering agents.



... [W]e have a completely biased organization paid hundreds of millions to hold all the data, and then tell us, 'No one else can look at it. By the way, you should believe everything we say.'



... [H]ow on Earth can this be allowed to happen? ... [S]omehow, these people have got themselves such a standing and status that we're supposed to go, 'Well, you said it. It must be right.' This is ridiculous."

The Most Profitable Drugs Created in Medical History

"I'm not entirely sure my trillion figure is exactly right, but it's not far off," Kendrick admits. "Other people have tried to calculate it. We know that Lipitor ... at its max, was making about $35 billion a year. That's just one statin in one year ... Almost all of them have made billions each year ...



When you look at those amounts of money, that really funds an awful lot of marketing. ... [A] lot of people can be paid very large sums of money to attend meetings and run guidelines.



When I last looked at the guidelines of the National Cholesterol Education Panel - when they came out with the latest guidelines saying cholesterol should be lowered even more - out of nine ... in the committee, there were 124 conflicts of interest with companies making statins or other cholesterol-lowering agents. It's not surprising that we get the answers that we do, is it really? ... [W]hat else do we expect is going to happen?"

Relative Versus Absolute Risk

"I've asked about 50 medical colleagues this question, 'What's the difference between absolute and relative risk?' None of them has given me the correct answer. That's ... worrying ... When people go to their doctors, they expect their doctor to tell them what the benefits are, [yet] the doctors don't understand the benefits themselves ...



I've tried to explain this as simply as possible. Someone said, 'The difference between absolute and relative risk is the difference between multiplication and addition.'"

Relative Risk Ratio Without Overall Mortality Does Not Tell a True Story

" ... [I]f you run an experiment with 1,000 people instead of 100 people, and at the end of the trial you get the same result ... one person died in the treatment arm and two people died in the placebo arm - then there's still a relative difference of one and two ... [which] is 50%.



But the absolute difference is between 999 and 998. That is 0.100%. If you keep running these figures, the relative risks can look incredibly impressive - there can be a 50% relative reduction in something - but the absolute reduction could be 0.0000001 or 0.0000002.



What the industry has recognized is that people see these figures, like a 36% [relative] difference in heart attack rate. The other thing they do is they don't even mention overall mortality ... Of course, it's the most important question because you don't take a drug just to die of one thing and not to die of another thing.



I'll use the example of when you push people off cliffs, then 100% of them will avoid dying from heart disease. You could say, 'I could reduce the risk of dying of heart disease to 0 percent by pushing people off cliffs.' You may not think it's a good intervention, but the overall mortality is the key important thing, because ... people die more of liver cancer or kidney failure or muscle breakdown [when they take statins].



We see this happening when people discuss the new medications. Repatha is a new lipid-lowering medication. It was presented as being absolutely fantastic in reducing the rate of heart disease death and myocardial infarction by 20% [relative hazard ratio, when taken combined with a statin].1,2



But when you looked at the absolute figures for death, more people died on the Repatha than on the placebo. More people died, and more people died of heart disease as well. This was presented as if it was a fantastic success.



We have a drug that is enormously expensive, and more people will be dead if they take it than if they don't take it. Yet, the pharmaceutical industry manages to present this as a resounding, outstanding success. It's quite extraordinary."

Next-Gen Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs Are Just as Dangerous as Statins

Low-End Cholesterol Limit Has Been Eliminated

"There used to be, but there isn't anymore," Kendrick says. "There's optimal, but there's no lower limit. It's gone. We've reached a point whereby any level of cholesterol is now considered to be too high and any level can benefit from being lower, which is completely bonkers."

Why Kendrick Doesn't Worry About 'High' Cholesterol

"[I] wrote a paper with a few other doctors where we looked at the cholesterol levels and death rates in populations. What we found is that once you reach the age of 55 to 60-ish, those with higher cholesterol levels live longer than people with lower cholesterol levels. It's not huge. It's not a gigantic difference, but it exists.



... [T]hat's true even in people who have familial hypercholesterolemia. There's a small subgroup of people with familial hypercholesterolemia who will die young. We wrote a paper on that demonstrating it has nothing to do with the cholesterol or LDL level. It has to do with blood-clotting factors ...



[Y]ou can have siblings, one of whom has hypercholesterolemia, the other does not ... They both have the clotting factor, and ... they have the same risk of dying of heart disease because, actually, the LDL receptor itself, the thing that takes LDL out of the system, also takes Factor VIII out of the system as well ...



The thing that is probably damaging in familial hypercholesterolemia in some people is not the high LDL or the high cholesterol level, it's the fact that the clotting factors are not being taken out by the receptors ...



People communicate with me quite regularly saying, 'My LDL level or my total cholesterol level is 600, 700 or 800' ... [To paraphrase] Karl Popper ... 'If your hypothesis is that all swans are white, then finding another white swan proves very little. Find a black swan and your hypothesis is dead.'



I know, directly, of more than 50 people whom I've communicated with who have cholesterol levels that are three to four times the normal. Their LDL levels can be five to six times the normal with no discernible heart disease ... When people say to me raised cholesterol causes heart disease, [I counter saying] the evidence just doesn't [show] this."

"What happens if you eat more cholesterol? Your body produces less cholesterol because it doesn't need to anymore. Perhaps you can overwhelm it, but I have seen studies where people have tried to overwhelm [the body with cholesterol] and ... There's a kind of shuttle system.



Once your cholesterol levels are full and you don't need any more, [your body] doesn't absorb cholesterol anymore. It just shuttles it back out again. It just goes straight through you and out the other end. Your body can control these things. And the idea that some minute amount of added [dietary] cholesterol is going to overwhelm your control systems, [that] just goes against all known human physiology. It's ... complete nonsense."

People With Higher Cholesterol Live Longer

"Our study provides an updated epidemiological indication of possible errors in the CVD risk algorithms of many clinical guidelines.



If our findings are generalizable, clinical and public health recommendations regarding the 'dangers' of cholesterol should be revised. This is especially true for women, for whom moderately elevated cholesterol (by current standards) may prove to be not only harmless but even beneficial."

"If memory serves, for about a 10% reduction in your cholesterol level, the risk of cardiovascular death went up 500%. That's a relative risk, not an absolute risk. But it's still pretty gigantic. [Yet] even the Framingham study contradicts itself. They said that for every 1% fall in LDL or cholesterol there was a 2% fall in cardiovascular death. That figure doesn't exist anywhere. Where does it come from? It's just been made up, and it's widely quoted everywhere ... People believe things where the facts don't exist. They're not supported."

Statins Are Associated With Grave Adverse Effects

" ... [O]ne of the most worrying things is the statistics for heart failure have really started to rise and go through the roof ... yet ... people are not looking at this in association with statins. But your heart's a muscle. Your heart needs CoQ10. People are getting heart failure. Why is this not being picked up?" Kendrick says.



"Another really... adverse effect that has been picked up - WHO first noted this - was an association with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is, in America, known as Lou Gehrig's disease ... It's a really horrible motoneuron disease. More recently ... it was found that taking statins was associated with ... a 20,000% increase in the risk [of Lou Gehrig's] ...



Our bodies need cholesterol. Our neurons need cholesterol. Our brain synthesizes cholesterol in specific cells. They put it in your myelin sheaths ... that protect the neurons. Without it, who knows what's going to happen?



There's definitely an increase in Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions. That's been shown in several studies. It's been dismissed ... This is where I'm really worried ... People are getting serious ... neurological problems from statins, and it's just being dismissed."

Benefit of Statins Can Be Replicated Without Risk

"I think that, on its own, could explain any benefits you see from statins," he says, "because when you look at the clinical trials ... the benefits of statins are seen almost immediately, like after a week or two ... And then it kind of plateaus out. If it were to do with lowering cholesterol and stopping plaques from forming, it should surely take years to see any benefit."

What About the Cholesterol Found in Plaque?

"The interesting thing is ... you can't get a cholesterol crystal from the cholesterol carried around in LDL, because the cholesterol carried in LDL is what we call the cholesterol ester. It's a cholesterol attached to a fatty acid. Two molecules stuck together, that's what they call cholesterol ester. You can't make a crystal from that ...



[S]o where does it come from? The only place we could get a cholesterol crystal from in the body is from the membranes of red blood cells, because the membrane of a red blood cell contains more free cholesterol than anything else in the body ... Where do red blood cells come from? Well, it's got nothing to do with LDL. We know that.



The other interesting fact is that when we find things that look like LDL, they're almost certainly not LDL. They're almost certainly another lipoprotein called [lipoprotein A] (LPA), because LPA and LDL are exactly the same thing, except LPA has another protein attached to it called apolipoprotein A ... [which] is identical in structure, apart from one amino acid, to plasminogen.



Plasminogen ... is incorporated into blood clots as they form. Plasminogen can be turned into plasmin by tissue plasminogen activator, and that's what splits clots apart. However, if you have a clot with LPA in it ... the plasminogen activator cannot work, and that clot cannot be broken apart and remains stuck ...



Therefore, when you have LPA involved when you've got arterial damage, then you get a blood clot, you get LPA, you get red blood cells, and then you have a blood clot attached to the side of your blood vessel ... Then you're left with a situation.



Well, what [does your body do with this blood clot]? It can't fall off and travel down the artery. It would just block the artery further down. So ... the body shaves it off. Then when it's shaved it down, new endothelial cells floating around in the blood cover it over, so you then have a blood clot lying underneath of a new layer of endothelium.



That blood clot is the formation. The direct result of that over time - if it keeps happening on that spot over and over again - that becomes plaque-containing cholesterol crystals."

More Information

evidence clearly points to sugar and excess carbs being a primary culprit in heart disease, as well as processed vegetable oils.