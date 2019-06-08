US President Donald Trump has said that a deal has been struck with Mexico to stem the flow of migrants into the US. Punitive tariffs on Mexican goods that were due to come into effect Monday"I am pleased to inform you that," Trump tweeted Friday.He said that the agreement would allow to "greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States," without providing details.after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods, starting at five percent. He called Mexico an "abuser" of the US for its supposed reluctance to stop caravans of illegal migrants streaming to the US-Mexican border.Trump repeatedly said that the US would follow through with the threat unless the deal is reached by Monday.Mexico, which initially said it would retaliate against Washington's threats of new levies, appears to have. On Thursday, the Mexican government announced that it would freeze two dozen bank accounts allegedly linked to illegal migrants, and unveiled plans to beef up security at its southern border.Just earlier in the day, the chances of clinching a deal before weekend seemed slim. Marc Short, an aide to US Vice President Mike Pence, who led the US delegation at the talks, saying that Mexico's proposals were "insufficient."Martha Barcena Coqui, the Mexican ambassador to the US, tweeted that the agreement was reached after a grueling 12-hour long discussion on Friday and would see Mexico strengthen the implementation of its own migration laws. The diplomat said that