Hong Kong has been told not to offer any services to Pacific Bravo by the Americans, who believe the oil tanker is heading towards the city.
Beijing has dismissed Washington's warning to Hong Kong not to provide services to a vessel carrying Iranian oil, saying "normal energy dealings" between the international community and the Middle East nation are reasonable, lawful and should be respected.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman reiterated its opposition to America's "long arm jurisdiction" and "unilateral sanction" in a statement issued to the Post on Wednesday.

"China has all along opposed unilateral sanctions and so-called long arm jurisdiction," the spokesman said.

The response came as the Hong Kong government dropped hints it would not heed Washington's requests.

Oil-producing Iran is under US sanctions and Washington is warning of repercussions against those states that engage with a vessel carrying its products.
"The normal energy dealings between Iran and the international community, including China, that is within the framework of international laws, are reasonable, lawful, and should be respected and protected," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said it would be "strictly implementing sanctions decided by the United Nations".

"Certain countries may impose unilateral sanctions against certain places on the basis of their own considerations. Those sanctions are outside the scope of the UN Security Council sanctions implemented by [Hong Kong]," said the bureau statement.

Hong Kong was pulled into the Iran tanker saga after the US warned the city it could face penalties if it does business with the vessel, Pacific Bravo, because it would be violating American sanctions.

A senior US official was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that Washington wanted to make clear that anyone doing business with Iran, will not be doing business with the US. The official also warned there could be more sanctions to come.

Owned by China's Bank of Kulun, the oil tanker was heading for Hong Kong, according to agency reports, which quoted unnamed US officials.

But ship-tracking data compiled by the Post showed the ship was off the coast of Sri Lanka and signalling Indonesia as its next stop. It was expected to reach Indonesia on Monday.

Reuters cited unnamed industry sources that it was likely going to China.

In Hong Kong, the Marine Department said on Wednesday that, at present, the department "has no information showing if the respective vessel will enter or pass by Hong Kong waters".

Reuters reported on May 16 that a tanker in violation of US sanctions had unloaded close to 130,000 tonnes of Iranian fuel oil into storage tanks near the eastern Chinese city of Zhoushan.

US President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Iran since taking office, exiting the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that gave the Islamic Republic sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its disputed nuclear programme.