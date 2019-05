© AFP / Bertrand Guay Popular fitness brand CrossFit has deleted its Facebook and Instagram accounts with a combined following of about 6 million, saying the platforms betrayed users' trust after they removed a popular nutrition-oriented user group.," CrossFit said in a statement posted on Wednesday, referring to thegroup that Facebook mysteriously deleted - only to reinstate it without an explanation.Highlighting CrossFit's "tireless defense of its community against overreaching governments, malicious competitors, and corrupt academic organizations," the brand explained it feels obligated to remove itself from a platform that has "betrayed" its "responsibility and assurance of good faith, transparency and due process" to its users while it investigates both the reasons Banting7DayMealPlan was deleted and "other well-known public complaints" about Facebook.A litany of the social media platform's crimes followed, from censorship and enabling disinformation campaigns to feeding user data to state, federal, and international authorities, advertisers and intelligence agencies.Though some scorned the fitness program for going against Facebook.Facebook is facing a mounting pile of problems stemming from its mishandling of user data and increasingly stringent censorship, but the company has plunged forward, with reports CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in talks with the US Treasury and the Bank of England in preparation for launching a cryptocurrency.