© André Chung/For The Washington Post



On a bright November morning, Congressman Scott Taylor is meeting with a visitor at his Capitol Hill office. Even in his dark suit and striped tie, the steely eyed, fit Republican from eastern Virginia looks every bit the Navy SEAL he once was. His visitor - Greg Glassman, founder and sole owner of CrossFit, a fitness company famous for its brutal full-body workouts - is older and dressed informally. He wears a ball cap over unruly ginger and gray locks, plus a three-day stubble, a flannel shirt, faded jeans and sneakers.Taylor tells Glassman that his first CrossFit workout, way back in the early days, was in the garage of a fellow SEAL who is now a top CrossFit staffer. Taylor wants to talk about other friends he has in common with Glassman, other SEALs who are CrossFitters.For Glassman, his visit to Taylor and his denunciation of the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) are part of a very specific agenda:Glassman's estimated net worth is $100 million, and he hired the Podesta Group (which would soon be defunct) to coordinate the lobbying on this trip to Washington. Yet in talking to Taylor, he presents himself as more of a citizen-advocate. "I'm not fat with lobbyists. I don't have soda-pop support," he tells Taylor. "We don't know our way around town."Taylor listens attentively. "I'd need to know both sides, of course, but obviously I'm an ally," he says. "I know what you do, I respect what you do, I understand it, and I'm very intimately familiar with it - I've gotten my a-- kicked many times! So, if we can be helpful, we will, for sure."Three hours later, Glassman and his six-person posse - made up of some of his top staffers and a lobbyist - are a half-mile away, visiting Jim McCleskey, who represents the interests of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) in Washington. Glassman is talking about legislation that has worked its way through the state's assembly. It's arcane and complicated, something about the licensing of dietitians and nutritionists. Again, Glassman - determined, dogged, methodical - follows the story back to the influence of his competitors and, looming behind it all, Big Soda."This is the first I've heard of this," McCleskey replies. "We haven't heard from the soda people."The feud with soda companies is of a piece with Glassman's highly competitive streak. Accompanying him on his D.C. visits are CrossFit employees Russ Greene and Russell Berger - blogging as "The Russells" - whose mission isThey do so with the wonkiness of health-science experts and the ferocity of pit bulls. One of their posts from last year showed a mock-up of a hypodermic needle with a Coca-Cola logo, and the headline, "Why You Should Worry About Coca-Cola More Than Opioids."Glassman, too, is holding nothing back. And with 3 million followers on Facebook, 2.4 million on Instagram and nearly a million on Twitter, not to mention about 14,000 affiliated gyms around the world, CrossFit has given him a massive preexisting soapbox - albeit a highly unconventional one for a policy crusade.Glassman, now 61, started with far more modest goals when he developed the rudiments of CrossFit as a high school gymnast in California in his parents' garage. He was trying to simulate a ring routine that required strength and composure during two minutes of maximum effort. "So I just brought the bar to my chest and went down deep into a squat, then shot back up and pushed the weights overhead. I did three or four of those, and I go, 'That's the feeling,' " he recalls. "And then I mixed that with pullups. I did 21 of each, 15 of each, nine of each, and it made me sick. So I went and told the gymnast across the street - he was a pommel horse guy - and he did it, and he got sick. And we knew we had it."Glassman later competed as a gymnast at Pasadena City College, one of several colleges and junior colleges he attended. (He never completed his bachelor's degree.) He was hampered somewhat by leg injuries from an early bout with polio, and by broken bones from hard dismounts that today have left him with a limp. He then became a physical trainer, and by 1998, he was teaching classes at Spa Fitness Center in Santa Cruz. One of the members, Eva Twardokens, a former Olympic Alpine skier, says she became "hooked" on his CrossFit-style workouts - which were more akin to throwing hay bales and jumping over fences than they were to leg extensions or curls in exercise machines. After leaving Spa, he rented a spartan space in a jujitsu studio. A small cadre of athletes, including Twardokens, followed him.He launched CrossFit as a business in 2000, with his then-wife, Lauren Jenai. (The couple have four children. Glassman bought her out of the business after she filed for divorce in 2009.) The company really took off, he says, when they started posting "The Workout of the Day" online. "I had 30 clients, and I was busy full time," Glassman says. "You aren't going to start a revolution with 30 people, you really won't. But we gave these workouts to the Net, and they came around." In 2007, CrossFit held its first CrossFit Games, where men and women compete for the titles of fittest man and woman on earth. By early 2008, the Globe and Mail reported, there were 350 affiliated gyms - or "boxes" - worldwide.For all the camaraderie inside CrossFit boxes, though, the business itself has seen its share of conflict. There was the Glassmans' acrimonious divorce and a bitter multiyear feud with Jeff and Mikki Martin, godparents of Glassman and Jenai's children, over a CrossFit Kids brand the couple developed. (Jeff Martin declined to comment.) CrossFit affiliates have also been hit with a few personal injury lawsuits. (So far, only one has been found partially liable, the company says.) And through it all, Glassman has spoken out forcefully against any critics.Some thought Glassman was overreacting - the nut of the study had actually been that CrossFit improves fitness - but the injury data was indeed flawed.(The NSCA did not respond to requests for comment.)Some research suggests such funding taints soda science.(In response to such findings, ABA spokesman William Dermody says the industry's "support for scientific research is strictly to inform and clarify discussions through scientific inquiry, and it is held to the highest standard of integrity."Although the soda companies were not going after CrossFit directly, their role in funding scientific research seemed wrong to Glassman. In early 2014, he posted on a CrossFit message board,Glassman also started venting on Twitter. In 2015, he tweeted an image of a Coke bottle next to the phrase "open diabetes," a riff on the ad slogan "open happiness." The rest of his tweet read, "Make sure you pour some out for your dead homies."Pop superstar Nick Jonas, who has Type 1 diabetes, criticized Glassman, because his tweet did not specify Type 2 diabetes, the kind associated with soda drinking. When a reporter for "Good Morning America" asked Glassman to respond, he wrote back, "F--- Nick Jonas." (ABC News delicately worked around the f-bomb, saying, "The rest of Glassman's statement was so aggressive, it was not suitable to print.")That year, he also dropped in on a conference of the American College of Sports Medicine in San Diego, near one of his homes. The ACSM is another of the mainstream exercise science groups that certifies physical trainers, and it, too, is viewed by CrossFit as a competitor. Coca-Cola was a founding partner of its signature program,At the 2015 conference, James Hill, an obesity expert at the University of Colorado, delivered the keynote speech on a new nonprofit initiative: theSitting at the ACSM conference in May 2015, Glassman says, it was clear to him that the Global Energy Balance Network was partly funded by Coke. "What I saw was that Coca-Cola was holding forth on chronic disease in my back yard," Glassman told me. "The a--holes had the nerve to have the event in my back yard." In July, he sounded off with a typically profane tweet: "@CocaCola's @gebnetwk trolls for 'scientists' to make a case for hiding metabolic syndrome w/ exercise. Watch @ACSMNews suck the soda tit!" (A spokesman for ACSM referred me to the group's website, which says that ACSM "maintains a clear and well-defined separation between the financial support of partners and the programmatic decisions that are made by the [organization] on matters of science, policy and advocacy.")Glassman's was the first public criticism of the network, but it's hard to say what effect it had. His missive was only retweeted 14 times, and others in the nutrition community were making the same point.(Hill did not respond to requests for comment. At the time, he said, "This was a difficult decision but I feel the need to devote more time to the Colorado Nutrition Obesity Research Center and to my own research in weight management and behavior change." The University of Colorado said it returned the money because "the funding source has distracted attention from its worthwhile goal.")Glassman has also criticized the sugary sports drink Ga­tor­ade, which is owned by PepsiCo. (He often cites South African scientist Tim Noakes, and his book "Waterlogged: The Serious Problem of Overhydration in Endurance Sports," as an influence.) He even convened a 2015 symposium to reconsider the hydration guidelines Gatorade has promoted. Overhydration can cause hyponatremia - when excessive fluid intake makes blood sodium levels drop dangerously low. In rare cases, it can be fatal.PepsiCo did not respond to requests for comment. In the past, it has said: "Gatorade has made athlete safety and performance a priority for decades - and we continue to do so. ... Any allegation to the contrary has no merit and stands in contrast to Gatorade's actions to better educate athletes and advance the scientific understanding of athletic performance. The overwhelming majority of experts agree that hydration is very important for athletes - and fluid needs vary from athlete to athlete."For its part, Coca-Cola spokeswoman Kirsten Witt Webb says the corporation has made changes since the 2015 episode involving the Global Energy Balance Network. "While we have given to organizations in various ways in the past, in 2016 we implemented new guiding principles that define how we will provide financial support for well-being related scientific research and partnerships," Webb said in an emailed statement. "We have discontinued our funding of some programs and partnerships."As Glassman came to view the soda companies as enemies, he began to pitch CrossFit as more than a killer workout; it was "the answer" to chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. "I see each of my 14,500 gyms as a lifeboat against a tsunami of chronic disease," he told a group of doctors, nurses and nutrition researchers in Boston during a talk in December.He has sought to spread this message through the CrossFit community. On a brisk fall day, he attends the CrossFit annual summit in a conference center just west of Dallas. Inside, the halls are full of people in business-casual attire who look like typical Americans - a bit out of shape, more than a bit heavy. But interspersed among them are some supremely buff men and women, in shorts or tights, and T-shirts. They are 140 of the top trainers from all over the world who play a critical role in the CrossFit organization.The trainers stream into a large conference room and settle into rows of folding chairs. Nicole Carroll, CrossFit's director of training and certification, takes the stage and reminds them about the importance of their work. Carroll is a CrossFit legend with nearly 72,000 Instagram followers, and she knows how to energize a crowd. "It's your mission. We've entrusted it to you," Carroll says, her words echoing through the conference room. "You're all motherf---ing Jedi knights!"With the crowd warmed up, Carroll introduces Glassman. He takes the stage, to a sustained standing ovation. Pacing, he tells the trainers they are in a unique position to improve lives. "Our affiliates are in possession of an elegant solution, so elegant it may be optimal, to the world's most vexing problem," Glassman says, "and that's chronic disease." The elegant solution? CrossFit, of course. "Chronic disease is self-inflicted. It's also preventable. That's powerful stuff," Glassman tells the trainers.Then Glassman begins talking about the NSCA. He casts himself, and CrossFit, as underdogs in battles with the NSCA, and with Coke and Pepsi. Afterward, he takes questions. The first comes from a trainer who seems mystified by his new focus. "How has the mission changed?" she asks. "Outside the room, people are confused by this."Here, Glassman starts to ramble a bit. He mentions the evils of sugar. He talks about the replication crisis, where researchers are unable to replicate results for long-accepted studies. Soon, he's talking about the "science wars" and holding forth on the scientific method. For a second, it seems that he risks losing the crowd.On the whole, though, the audience of CrossFit faithful seems to take what he says at face value. The tougher question may be whether Glassman - as he barnstorms across the country speaking to doctors, researchers and lawmakers - is managing to influence the discussion about health and soda outside the CrossFit community.William Dietz, an obesity expert at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, says he doesn't hear much about Glassman. "In the things I read, and the people I talk to, his name rarely comes up," Dietz says. "I think he's traveling in a different circle. Maybe it's his own circle."Dietz says most discussion about chronic disease and soda is now focused on soda taxes - like those that have reduced soda consumption in Berkeley, Calif., Philadelphia and Mexico. But as a libertarian, Glassman does not favor soda taxes, so he is on the sidelines of that conversation.After the summit, Glassman is in a taco joint in a nearby strip mall, surrounded by a dozen members of his inner circle. He is ranting about Coca-Cola and Pepsi, and says their network of corruption and collusion is killing Americans. "They're f---ing with the nation's health," he says. "They're evildoers."Between bites of his beef enchilada, he says he's in this fight for the long haul: "I don't want to have to practice fitness looking over my shoulder at Coke and Pepsi. I've got to get soda out of the health sciences. For me it's a holy war. They are selling poison, and they are corrupting the health sciences," he says. "I'm going to keep at it till it happens. I have the patience for a 100-year war, but if it takes five, I'm fine with that."Then he and his crew discuss logistics for the next day's trip to Oklahoma, where Glassman will spend a few days visiting CrossFit boxes on a Choctaw reservation, and talking about fighting Type 2 diabetes and other illnesses among Native Americans. The following morning, their modest caravan of two SUVs travels north over the prairie, into the heart of America.Murray Carpenter is the author of " Caffeinated: How Our Daily Habit Helps, Hurts, and Hooks Us. " He is writing a book about soft drinks and health.