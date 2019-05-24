So it's no surprise to see a video posted recently online, embedded below, by the DoPS in which another researcher there, Dr Jim Tucker, is interviewed by John Cleese himself.
In the nine-minute-long video, Tucker gives a short history of the reincarnation research performed by the DoPS since the 1960s, beginning with Ian Stevenson, through which they have now collected 2500 cases of past-life recollection.
He then goes into detail about how they collect case information and evidence, along with a description of one of their 'best' evidentiary cases.
John Cleese is a friend and supporter of the research being done at UVA DOPS into the nature of consciousness. Mr. Cleese has a long history of personal interest in this important area of inquiry.You can learn more about the Division of Perceptual Studies at their website.
In this video John Cleese is interviewing pediatric psychiatrist and director of UVA DOPS, Dr. Jim Tucker, about his research into the memories of young children who appear to recall specific factual memories of a previous life. In this video, Dr. Tucker presents some of the details of the case of 'Ryan' who recalled specific facts about the life of a man name 'Marty Martin'.
The Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS) is a research unit within the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia Health System. The research faculty of the Division are known internationally for their expertise and research integrity in the investigation of phenomena relevant to the nature of consciousness and its relationship to the physical world.
