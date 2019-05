But

Yesterday on Twitter, Julia Carrie Wong, The Guardian's senior technology editor announced that they would be making some changes to their style guide. "Climate change" will become "climate emergency, crisis or breakdown." "Global warming" will become "global heating." "Climate skeptic" will become "climate science denier."In the mid 2000's, according to Elizabeth Kolbert's extensive New Yorker series on climate change, the idea was that, before the climate got warmer, it would get colder. The concept was that the Gulf Stream would break down, forcing cold air to sweep across North America and the U.K.The idea behind The Guardian's new style guide is that circumstances are so dire that along with vital action to disrupt anthropocentric climate activity we must disrupt the discourse in our brains. It is an effort to add a sense of urgency to our thought process about this issue, where what is needed is not for us to tear our neurons apart, but to think rationally and calmly about an effective approach.More important than accuracy, rationalism, and logic, is the word war that dominates the conversation around important issues. Before a reader can get any true understanding of what's going on, the nuances, the varying perspectives, they are first told the proper language to internalize.If The Guardian intends to change the language they are using to reference and explain the phenomenon previously known as global warming, more mandated doublespeak terminology is likely to flow through the publication pipeline.The way to get everyone on the same page is to control their thoughts, and the way to control their thoughts is to dictate their language. By manipulating the words people use, even within their own consciousness, their minds are locked in to a particular way of thinking. This is why there has been so much hay made of how racial and ethnic groups both refer to themselves and are referred to in culture and discourse. The words we use have direct corollaries to the way we think.An outlet can have a perspective, a journalistic bent, and many do.It put us in mind of other attempts to enforce doublespeak in the media. In 2015, a major push was made by a Canadian activist group called Femifesto to compel the media to use very specific, feminism-approved language in reporting on sexual assault. They told the media: "DON'T Overuse words like 'alleged' or 'claimed.' ... DON'T Default to the descriptor 'victim' unless this is the wording an interviewee prefers. Many people feel 'victim' has negative connotations. DON'T Make the survivor the subject of the sentence and assign the verb to them."Today we are constantly facing demands that we speak and write in a politically correct way. They demand that we all use preferred pronouns so that theys, thems, xims, and xirs don't feel left out. They insist that the terminology surrounding womanhood and motherhood be changed: woman is wrong; menstruator or pregnant person is correct; breastfeeding is wrong; chestfeeding is correct. The language surrounding the concept of racial and ethnic discrimination has been broadened. Teens in MAGA hats and evolutionary biologists are now racists and sexists respectively. Even with regard to suicide, there is an argument being made that people should stop saying "committed suicide," because it legitimizes the idea that it is a crime.The well-intentioned but Orwellian Christchurch Call is just the latest manifestation of this. It's frightening. In a healthy, free society, the media should question abuses of power, not contribute to them.British singer Morrissey recently implored us in the song " Spent the Day in Bed " to "stop watching the news because the news contrives to frighten you, to make you feel small and alone, to make you feel like your mind isn't your own." When you consider all of these recent attempts to infuse the language we use with hysteria, Morrissey is singing some sound advice.