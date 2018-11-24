© Kena Betancur/Getty Images



I was wondering how long it would take for media outlets to start with the "Record Cold Thanksgiving caused by Global Warming" headlines, the answer - less than 24 hours. They state CO2 is to blame, and summer will be hotter, so we look at the Southern hemisphere where record cold and snow dump in Australia, Southern Africa way cold, South America way cold and frost on crops. Yep, hotter summers which is a week away as the official date, but its going to snow in Australia at the beginning of SUMMER.