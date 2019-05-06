© Global Look Press / Klaus Ohlenschläger

More than 51 percent of Russians are sure that there is life without internet and their lives won't change significantly if it stops existing, a recent poll revealed.If the internet completely shuts down, as many as 24 percent of Russians say it won't affect them, while 27 per cent believe their lives would be affected just slightly, a new survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed.Currently, some 84 percent of Russians are internet users, while 69 per cent use it daily. Surveys show that most Russians use the internet for social media and reading news as well as for bank transactions and online shopping.Though a complete shutdown of the internet sounds unlikely, the Russian government has already introduced measures to prevent this from happening.