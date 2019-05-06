Society's Child
Complete internet blackout: Half of Russians believe their lives wouldn't change without the web
RT
Mon, 06 May 2019 21:38 UTC
If the internet completely shuts down, as many as 24 percent of Russians say it won't affect them, while 27 per cent believe their lives would be affected just slightly, a new survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed.
However, 48 per cent are really worried about a possible global shutdown of the world wide web. Some 37 percent of Russians said their lives would change significantly, but they would be able to adapt to living offline. Meanwhile 11 percent can't imagine functioning without the internet, most of them being residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg and other big Russian cities.
Currently, some 84 percent of Russians are internet users, while 69 per cent use it daily. Surveys show that most Russians use the internet for social media and reading news as well as for bank transactions and online shopping.
Though a complete shutdown of the internet sounds unlikely, the Russian government has already introduced measures to prevent this from happening. In April, President Vladimir Putin signed a bill designed to ensure the sustainable, autonomous operation of Runet - the Russian segment of internet - in case of a global shutdown or a deliberate cut-off by the US which could take place if the relations deteriorate further, according to the MPs who proposed the bill.
There is no end to education. It is not that you read a book, pass an examination, and finish with education. The whole of life, from the moment you are born to the moment you die, is a process of learning.
nice article, even going through the history of nato in a fairly balanced way. if it is so that we are at a watershead/(turning point) where nato...
Pompeo and Bolton epitomize the negative aspect of the US mentality (and we all have a negative aspect of our mentality) bold, brazen exceptional,...
What is SoTT's problem with headlines, is it austerity? Are headlines now limited to only one "in"? Surely Lavrov was talking about US actions...
It does not really matter what the original cause for assistance was. The point is simply the right of free speech. Otherwise you are saying...
Edgar Allan Poe had a good clue on how most folks operate in dealing with the future; it's called denial. In ' The Conversation of Eiros and...