Earlier this year, I noted that transgender activists were going to use data on the suicide rate in the transgender community to go after schools they consider insufficiently supportive of their ideological agenda,. As it turns out, there are some medical quacks willing to go quite a bit further in their crusade to assist young children in the transition process, including a psychologist from British Columbia, Canada Dr. Wallace Wong...is facing calls for an inquiry into the conduct of his practice. On February 28...Wong spoke at an event hosted by Vancouver Public Library. In a tape of the event obtained by Canadian pro-family group Culture Guard , Wong is heard proudly describing the scope of his children-only "gender therapy" practice, noting that his youngest client is not yet three years old and that he has 501 orphans and foster kids in his local practice.In Wong's own words , his practice began in 2010 with just "four clients at the ministry" but in the course of nine years, there was such an enormous surge of need within that population that he now has "more than 500 kids, [with] just the Ministry alone.... So we can imagine the demand of service is soaring.... The phenomenon is happening a lot faster than - than we expected."Wong also had some startling advice for a parent seeking to get a child referred to his program. Although the questioner had not indicated any particular urgency,Wong said a suicide threat was an effective means of accomplishing this goal. While Wong framed the matter as the government's fault and explained to his audience that it is "up to us as advocates" to change the situation, his message could not have been lost on anyone present.This is a revealing, although unsurprising, admission, and I'm glad that it was caught on tape.Dr. Wallace Wong is a hero in the transgender community because he helps them get what they want, regardless of whether he has to brazenly lie to do so. He does this while claiming that parents who do not whole-heartedly embrace physical transition for their children pose a threat to their own sons and daughters. These facts appear to indicate that the very opposite is true.