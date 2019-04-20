© AP Photo / Hadi Mizban

return to its Arab, regional environment

The summit marks a shift in Iraq's foreign policy, with the country assuming the role of a mediator in the region as US President Donald Trump has revived the Obama-era concept of an anti-Iranian alliance of Gulf nations.Iraq is hosting a one-day summit, which brings together the country's neighbours:- in a blow to the US-led "Arab NATO" initiative, Press TV reported."This is a positive message to all neighbouring countries and the world that, Bashir Haddad, deputy parliamentary speaker said.The development comes as US President Donald Trump breathed new life into the Obama-era initiative, "Middle East Strategic Alliance", commonly referred to as "Arab NATO", to forge an anti-Iran alliance of Gulf nations.In 2017, the Trump administration suggested creating an alliance to stop what the US called Tehran's "malign activities" in the Middle East.The plan, first proposed by Saudi Arabia in 2017, was promoted by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who even met with Qatari officials last year in a bid to deescalate tensions between Doha and Riyadh to push the idea forward.Aside from the US and Saudi Arabia, the so-called Middle East Strategic Alliance would hypothetically include the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt to counter Iran, deepen defence relations, energy cooperation and deal with regional threats.