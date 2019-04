© Sputnik/Kirill Kallinikov

A recently published document reveals the European Commission"The Commission is not in possession of any evidence regarding potential issues related to the use of Kaspersky Lab products," reads a letter from an EC representative to a Belgian member of parliament, dated last Friday.The European Commission was responding to a request by Belgian MEP Gerolf Annemans who asked last monthAnnemans also wanted to knowReacting to the latest EU letter, Kaspersky said,The EU's proclamation of Kaspersky software as "malicious" did not happen in a vacuum.In 2017, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 'Russiagate' investigation was in its infancy, talk of collusion dominated the airwaves... and Kaspersky wasn't left untouched either.Company founder and Chief Executive Eugene Kaspersky denounced the move as "baseless paranoia at best," and