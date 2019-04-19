Fourteen passengers have been killed after unidentified attackers halted their bus on a remote coastal highway in the restive southwestern Balochistan Province, officials said.Hours after the ambush on April 18,. The attack sparked national outrage, with Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it "an act of terror."Officials and local media said the gunmen forced passengers off the bus, which was traveling from Karachi to Gwadar.Survivors told police the gunmen selectively killed the passengers after going through their identities. TheMir Zahoor Buledi, a provincial government spokesman, told RFERL's Radio Mashaal on April 18 that the incident took place on the Makran Coastal Highway.Jehangir Dashti, identified as a local official, told AP that "in the attack.Security forces from the nearby town of Buzi Top were dispatched and had reached the area, about 600 kilometers from the provincial capital, Quetta, he added.TheIn a statement, Khan ordered authorities "to make every possible effort to identify and to bring the perpetrators of the barbaric act to justice.", complaining of discrimination and demanding a fairer share of the province's resources and wealth.The newly formed separatist group Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar claimed responsibility for the attack.Other militant groups also operate in Balochistan.On April 12, a suicide bomber targeted an open-air market in Quetta, killing 20 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.