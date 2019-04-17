The Rise and Fall of Psychedelics

"LSD, which encourages people question all sorts of frameworks in their life, contributed to that," Pollan says. "Certainly, Nixon thought so, and he started the drug war, trying to remove the chemical infrastructure of the counterculture."

"Here, the young were organizing their own searing rite of passage," Pollan says. "And it plopped them down into a country of the mind that adults couldn't recognize, and that was very threatening too."

The Psychedelic Renaissance

The Benefits of 'Reverse Trauma' and Ego Dissolution

"So, you really have to look at the phenomenology of the experience,6" Pollan says, "which, when it works best, is what they call a mystical type of experience. I think what's central to that though is that it's an experience of ego dissolution - complete depersonalization.



It is your ego, in a way, that writes and enforces those destructive narratives, and if you can shut it off for a period of time, and realize that there's another ground upon which you can stand - that you're not identical to your ego - then you can get some perspective on it. That, I think, is very positive.



The ego builds walls. It isolates us from other people; it isolates us from nature. It's defensive by definition. And when you bring down those walls of the psyche, what happens? Well, you merge with something else. There's less distinction between you and the other ...



As the doors of perception open ... there's this incredible flow [between these lines of connection]. It sounds banal, but very often what flows between those connections is love - powerful feelings of love and reconnection ...



A lot of the problem with depression and addiction is disconnection. Addicts get to that point where their connection to that bottle is more important to them than their connection to their children, their spouse.



It's an astonishing thing - and the [psychedelic] drugs appear to help people reconnect. So yeah, you're only having this temporary experience, but it has this remarkable authority, and that's one of the most curious things about it."

Spiritual Disconnection Is a Dis-Ease Psychedelics Can Address

"Hundreds of papers, involving tens of thousands of patients, presented evidence for their use as psychotherapeutic catalysts of mentally beneficial change in many psychiatric disorders, problems of personality development, recidivistic behavior, and existential anxiety."

Psychedelics Are Currently Illegal in the US

careless experimentation is strongly discouraged

Increase deep sleep by 218 percent

Increase hormone secretion associated with well-being by 50 percent

Decrease stress hormones by 56 percent

Decrease depression by 70 percent

Reduce anxiety by 44 percent

Pollan on Finding and Redefining Spirituality

"I really was not a spiritual person," he says. "I describe myself as spiritually retarded ... Part of that is because I'm very much a materialist in my philosophical outlook ... that everything can be explained by the laws of nature and energy ...



I believed that to be a spiritual person you had to believe in the supernatural, and I was allergic to that. I didn't believe in the supernatural. But this experience, especially the merging that went on, made me realize that's not the right duality - the opposite of spiritual is not material; the opposite of spiritual is egotistical.



It is our ego that keeps us from the profound connections, whether with your loved ones, with humanity, with nature, with a piece of music. That's the wall, and [when] you can bring down that wall, that to me is the spiritual experience ... For me that was the biggest take-away..."

Nurturing Your Spirituality as a Component of Optimal Health

