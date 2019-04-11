Puppet Masters
Netanyahu confirms his party spied on Palestinian voters in effort at voter suppression
Mondoweiss
Wed, 10 Apr 2019 17:29 UTC
The Israeli public relations firm Kaizler Inbar claimed credit for dispatching 1350 volunteers with cameras in a post on Facebook today, stating they pleaded "guilty" to suppressing Arab voter turnout and alluded to coordinating with the Likud party.
"Thanks to us placing observers in every polling station we managed to lower the voter turnout to under 50 percent, the lowest in recent years!" the post said, "After a long preparation period, an amazing logistical base and deep and close partnership with the best people in Likud, we put together an operation that contributed crucially to one of the most important achievements of the right-wing bloc: Keeping the Arab vote legal!"
Prior violations by Likud included taking pictures Netanyahu in his official residence with Likud propaganda in the background, and using photos of Netanyahu with soldiers.
Left-wing NGO Ha'Block Ha'Democrati (The Democratic Bloc) noted yesterday that a settler non-profit which is often used for dirty tricks, the Samaria Settler Committee, fundraised for "a war against electoral fraud in the Arab sector" in September 2018. The head of the group, Tzachi Dieckstein, actually ran as a Likud candidate on Tuesday. He is also the vice president of Ad Kan, a right-wing group that is most famous for funding a long-term spying and infiltration campaign against human rights organizations, among them Breaking the Silence, Ta'ayush, and B'Tselem. The infiltrators used hidden cameras carried on-body. It's not clear yet whether Likud and the settler group were coordinating on spying on the polls; the few activists detained yesterday morning, however, were settlers.
The spying on the polling stations appears to be a voter-suppression operation. Palestinian citizens of Israel have long been under undue and barely legal surveillance by the ISA, Israel's security agency also known as the Shin Bet, which still determines who can serve as a school principal. The news that voters may be surreptitiously recorded by the ruling party as they vote is likely to keep many voters away from the polls. Palestinian citizens would certainly be right to wonder whether this information will be used against them in the future.
The fact that Likud has unofficially admitted to planting the cameras - which is very likely a crime - and that Netanyahu confirmed the use of hidden cameras seems baffling, unless that is precisely the goal: to convince Palestinian voters they may be spied upon, and should stay home.
Voting among Palestinian citizens was lower yesterday than in the 2015 election by nearly 20 percent. By 4:00 p.m. local time only some 15 percent of Israel's Palestinian voters came to the polls. The polls were open between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. There were reports of panic among the Arab parties. As polls closed exit surveys showed voter turnout bumped up to 44 percent.
Palestinian voters generally go the polls at lower rates than Jewish voters, with the exception of the 2015 elections. This brings back shades of the 2001 elections, in which Prime Minister Barak faced Ariel Sharon; only 18 percent of Palestinian voters went to the polls then. It appears that the yesterday's choice, between either Netanyahu or Benny Gantz (who began his campaign by boasting about "returning Gaza to the Stone Age"), was just as unappetizing.
Comment: Sputnik reports:
Likud's PR Firm Boasts Hidden Cameras Lowered Arab Voter TurnoutIsrael continues towards its apparent goal as a totalitarian state, with its citizen spies, open air prisons, genocide, and made complete by its newly reappointed demented dictator:
[...]
"After a long preparation period, an amazing logistical base and deep and close partnership with the best people in Likud, we put together an operation that contributed crucially to one of the most important achievements of the right-wing bloc: Keeping the Arab vote legal!" the post continues.
The firm also praised "the 1,350 field operatives, activists of all ages and types, from the south to the north, who were present at polls throughout the country, from the smallest villages to the largest Arab cities."
"Now it's official - the Likud tried to lower the Arab turnout through illegal means. Hidden cameras, monitoring and voter suppression," MK Ayman Odeh, head of the far-left Hadash-Ta'al slate, told Haaretz. "This is what de-legitimization of a fifth of the citizenry looks like. What started out as unleashed racist incitement continued in the nation-state law and could end with a transfer government and revoking rights."
Haaretz reported that Kaizler Inbar is run by Sagi Kaizler, a former head of a West Bank settlement residents' council, and noted that in 2015, he said: "Arabs are sitting alone in the polling station; we don't trust them. We let them vote in our country even though it's our country. They should at least vote truthfully."
Word emerged of the plan on Tuesday, the date of Israel's Knesset elections, throwing civil rights groups and pro-Palestinian groups into a frenzy.
Central Elections Committee chair Justice Hanan Melcer filed a complaint with Israeli police, who attempted to crack down on the cameras where they found them, but it seems the damage was done: Arabs stayed away from the polls in record numbers.
Al Jazeera noted that in 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was narrowly re-elected to a fifth term in Tuesday's vote, warned Likud supporters to get out and vote, as "Arab voters are heading to the polls in droves."
Outgoing MK Jamal Zahalka, from the Arab Balad party, told the Times of Israel the cameras were an "illegal" action by the "extremist right" to try and deter Arabs from voting. The Times noted that nobody they interviewed said the cameras intimidated them, but admitted that by 9 p.m. Tuesday, turnout in Arab communities stood at only 46 percent, when it had been 63.7 percent in 2015.
Likud maintained that the purpose of the cameras was to crack down on fraud.
"The problem is with those people in the Arab sector," Likud lawyer Kobi Matza flatly stated to the Times. "The cameras were intended to preserve the integrity of the vote."
"The cameras were not hidden, they were out in the open, and were in places where there is a high suspicion of fraud," Matza said. "I get reports from all over the country that our representatives are being kicked out of polling stations in Arab areas."
Haaretz reported that a government source said Tuesday that "the move was aimed to preserve the purity of the election and to assure that Ra'am-Balad won't pass the electoral threshold through falsifications."
However, both Arab-majority slates, Hadash-Ta'al as well as Balad-Ra'am, still managed to pass the electoral threshold, retaining 10 seats of the 13 they had before.
