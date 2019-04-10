establishing an independent regulator that can write a "code of practice" for social networks and internet companies

What are 'online harms'?

What do the proposals say?

On the face of it, this is a tough new regime - and ministers have acted upon the demands of charities like the NSPCC which want what they regard as the "Wild West Web" to be tamed.



But a closer look reveals all sorts of issues yet to be settled.



Will a whole new organisation be given the huge job of regulating the internet? Or will the job be handed to the media regulator Ofcom?



What sort of sanctions will be available to the regulator? And will they apply equally to giant social networks and to small organisations such as parents' message boards?



Most tricky of all is how the regulator is going to rule on material that is not illegal but may still be considered harmful.



Take this example. Misinformation is listed as a potential harm, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has talked about the damaging effects anti-vaccination campaigners have had.



So will the regulator tell companies that their duty of care means they must remove such material?



The government now plans to consult on its proposals. It may yet find that its twin aims of making the UK both the safest place in the world online and the best to start a digital business are mutually incompatible.

What will the 'code of practice' contain?

How have the social networks reacted?

