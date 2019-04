People who stay active tend to be happier

Too much exercise can be detrimental to your mental health

It's clear exercise has health benefits both physical and mental. But what if we could show it was more important to your mental health than your economic status?According to a study from researchers at Yale and Oxford, we may have done just that.In the study, published in The Lancet , scientists collected data about the physical behavior and mental mood of more than 1.2 million Americans.Participants were asked to answer the following question: "How many times have you felt mentally unwell in the past 30 days, for example, due to stress, depression, or emotional problems?"The participants were also asked about their income and physical activities. They were able to choose from 75 types of physical activity - from mowing the lawn, taking care of children, and doing housework to weight lifting, cycling, and running.But it doesn't mean the more sport you do the happier you are.Exercise is clearly good for you, but how much is too much?"The relationship between sport duration and mental load is U-shaped," said study author Adam Chekroud of Yale University in an interview with Die Welt . The study found that physical activity contributes to better mental well-being only when it falls within a certain time frame.Despite the fact that neither cycling nor aerobics and fitness technically counts as team sports, these activities can also have a considerable positive effect on your mental health.