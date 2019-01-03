Taking action against unhelpful thoughts

Changing how you talk to yourself

Find something to celebrate every day

Coming back to running and learning by racing

Treating racing and training separately

Refusing to call it quits

British international tells Euan Crumley about why he had to take a break from athletics and how a change in mindset has been crucial to rediscovering his love of the sport.Nick Goolab was no longer enjoying his running. Even though he won the Ipswich 5k in May, he spent the entire race inwardly berating and criticising himself. The Belgrave Harrier knew his mindset was not doing him any favours at all and that something had to change.He took a two-month break from the sport and during that time began to work with Wendy Hilton, a life coach who is also a masseuse with British Athletics.That work seems to be paying off, given that he defied his own expectations to finish second at the Liverpool Cross Challenge in November and took a place on the silver medal-winning Great Britain senior men's team at the European Cross Country championships in Tilburg.He will compete for his country again at the forthcoming Simplyhealth Great Stirling XCountry and here he outlines some of the mental tricks and strategies he has employed which have helped to make a real difference.I don't like that feeling, it's not fun, so I decided to do something about it.The best thing Wendy has done for me is to change the way I talk to myself and she's changed the language I use.It's made a huge difference. I have a lot of things going through my head but I've found that writing them down helps, too.Another thing I was bad at - and I didn't even realise I was bad at it until Wendy pointed it out to me - is that I don't celebrate things. If I have a good session or a good race I don't really acknowledge it or pat myself on the back and say 'well done'.But, whenever something goes badly, I will really beat myself up.So Wendy will say to me:Getting into habits like that really help.I did two races in the autumn - the Surrey League and the Southern cross country relays. I did those without any training so I was going to a race knowing that I couldn't use my physicality.There have been times when I've been able to get through races because I've been so fit, but this time I knew I wasn't fit so it was all about using my head to get through the races. It was almost like you back yourself into a corner and you've got no choice - you must use your head to get out of this.That's what I did with those two races and I had a really good time. It reminded me that 'this is why you do it'. You do it to get in a race, be competitive and try and get the most out of yourself.Liverpool was the fifth time I'd done the senior race and the first four times I trained so hard. I trained the least for this one and yet it produced the best result. It came out of nowhere and I thought 'how have I done that?'.I always used to think that 'if you do this training, it will equal this race or a certain level of performance - if you do this, this and this in training then you will run like this'. But now I've realised that training is training and racing is racing - they are two separate things.Liverpool changed everything. It was like two different people - one person went into Liverpool and another one came out.A lot of the time when I'd thought about stopping before, it wasn't because I was fed up or that I hated running or anything like that. It was more a case of 'is there any point in me doing this? Is it worth me doing this?' It was like weighing up an investment every time.It felt like you were always trying to prove yourself and that became a big problem.It really came down to 'do you like doing it? Then do it!' It doesn't have to be that complicated.