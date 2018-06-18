© Garcinia Cambogia 1234 by Creative Bioscience

Higher conscientiousness is linked to more success in life,

more extraverted people experience more positive emotions,

and being open to experience is linked to creativity and intelligence.

"A physically inactive lifestyle has a range of long-term biological, health and cognitive outcomes, such as higher risk of frailty, worse mental and physical health and declines in memory and executive functions.



Such outcomes, in turn, may have a long-term impact on personality, such as reductions in the tendency to be self-disciplined and organized or to be exploratory and curious.



Indeed, cognitive decline, greater frailty, and more depressive symptoms and disease burden have been associated with reduced conscientiousness and openness over time."

"It is possible that the long-term functional limitations and depressive symptoms that result from a physically inactive lifestyle may be reflected in a lower tendency to experience positive emotions, be enthusiastic, and be agreeable."

