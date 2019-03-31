© PACEMAKER



Freedom of expression

'Menacing in nature'

A former deputy leader of far-right group Britain First has been convicted of stirring up hatred during a speech about Islam in Belfast.The judge, when convicting Fransen, of Moat Avenue in Donaghadee, County Down, described her words asShe was told to return to Belfast Magistrates' Court for sentencing in May.During the trial, defence lawyers argued each ofThe court heard that Fransen told those gathered at the rally that there was no moderate version of Islam and that: "These people are baying for our blood." She added: "Islam says every single one of you wonderful people here today deserves to be killed." Those attending the rally were then told it was time for the world to come together against "the one common enemy".He also found her guilty over a separate, filmed incident at a Belfast peace wall in December 2017.On that occasion, the court heard that Fransen declared the "Islamification" of Britain will lead to similar walls to separate the two sides. She claimed the country was "descending into civil war" and said it was time to "rise up against the biggest threat against the entire world".Golding, of Beeches Close in Anerley, London, allegedly referred to a mosque in Newtownards as part of claims about Islam's colonisation. In his speech, he said: "We have got a problem with one religion and one religion only, that is Islam."Rimmer, of Modred Street in Liverpool, allegedly told the crowd Muslims were colonising and taking over British cities. The 56-year-old was said to have warned about "a wolf coming down the track".He claimed, however, that he spoke about love and friendship.The judge dismissed the case against Golding, Rimmer and Banks, 61, of Acacia Road, in Doncaster, England.