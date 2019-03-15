New Jersey lottery Mike Weirsky
Here's a woman who knows what she wants - and doesn't want! When Mike Weirsky of New Jersey hit the lotto jackpot for $273 million, many people likely thought his ex-wife would want him back. After all, the couple divorced only months ago and financial issues were apparently part of their problems.

Take him back? No way, 53-year-old Eileen Murray. All the money in the world won't bring her back to her former husband of 15 years.

"He's not appealing to me all of a sudden because he has this money," she told the New York Post. "I'm not going after anything. I have morals. I know what I've worked for and it's everything that I have."

The marriage ended in October and, although Murray was reluctant to divulge the reason, she did reveal that they encountered financial difficulties. Weirsky had been unemployed on-and-off for several years and Murray, a utilities company worker, became the main breadwinner, The Daily Mail noted.

Weirsky's luck changed this week when he struck it rich but the jackpot almost slipped through his fingers after he forgot the ticket on a retail counter. A Good Samaritan happened to see the ticket and handed it over to the clerk, lottery officials said. Weirsky returned the following day and collected the ticket before the drawing.

Commenting on Weirsky's newfound wealth, Murray said she doubted her ex-husband would reach out and offer any of the winnings, although she remained hopeful that he would do "the right thing," the Post noted.

"Think about it. How long did I work? How long did I support him? I had to give him a lot of money in the divorce."

She said it was a matter of principle, but believed he would support his family and perhaps donate some of the money to animal charities.

"I truly wish him well ... though I know he doesn't believe that," she said, according to the Post. "I want him to surround himself with good people. I don't think anybody should be taken advantage of."