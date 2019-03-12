'Yes masters, whatever you say'
Over the weekend, we were surprised to learn that some readers were prevented by Facebook when attempting to share Zero Hedge articles. Subsequently it emerged that virtually every attempt to share or merely mention an article, including in private messages, would be actively blocked by the world's largest social network, with the explanation that "the link you tried to visit goes against our community standards."
We were especially surprised by this action as neither prior to this seemingly arbitrary act of censorship, nor since, were we contacted by Facebook with an explanation of what "community standard" had been violated or what particular filter or article had triggered the blanket rejection of all Zero Hedge content.
To be sure, as a for-profit enterprise with its own unique set of corporate "ethics", Facebook has every right to impose whatever filters it desires on the media shared on its platform. It is entirely possible that one or more posts was flagged by Facebook's "triggered" readers who merely alerted a censorship algo which blocked all content.
Alternatively, it is just as possible that Facebook simply decided to no longer allow its users to share our content in retaliation for our extensive coverage of what some have dubbed the platform's "many problems", including chronic privacy violations, mass abandonment by younger users, its gross and ongoing misrepresentation of fake users, ironically - in retrospect - its systematic censorship and back door government cooperation (those are just links from the past few weeks).
Unfortunately, as noted above, we still don't know what event precipitated this censorship, and any attempts to get feedback from the company with the $500 billion market cap, have so far remained unanswered.
We would welcome this opportunity to engage Facebook in a constructive dialog over the company's decision to impose a blanket ban on Zero Hedge content. Alternatively, we will probably not lose much sleep if that fails to occur: unlike other websites, we are lucky in that only a tiny fraction of our inbound traffic originates at Facebook, with most of our readers arriving here directly without the aid of search engines (Google banned us from its News platform, for reasons still unknown, shortly after the Trump victory) or referrals.
That said, with Facebook increasingly under political, regulatory and market scrutiny for its arbitrary internal decisions on what content to promote and what to snuff, its ever declining user engagement, and its soaring content surveillance costs, such censorship is hardly evidence of the platform's "openness" to discourse, its advocacy of free speech, or its willingness to listen to and encourage non-mainstream opinions
, even if such "discourse" takes place in some fake user "click farm" somewhere in Calcutta.
Comment:
See, it's not just 'conservative' sites being hit. 'Leftist' ones too, and old-timer, non-aligned sites like Zero Hedge and SOTT. The censors are - more or less - going after the most truthful sites first.
It's difficult to define what exactly crosses their 'red lines' of 'ideological infringement' because the reasons given, and the offending subject matter, are different each time, but it's essentially the censors acting 'on instinct' at the behest of the hive mind that controls them.
See also:
UPDATE 12/10/2019:
The social media community has reacted negatively to the ban, which Facebook has so far refused to comment on
:
Users complained that Facebook blocked their attempts to share stories published by popular anti-establishment blog Zero Hedge, citing the violation of community standards, 'abusive' content, and 'errors' among the reasons.
UPDATE 2:
"Over the weekend, we were surprised to learn that some readers were prevented by Facebook when attempting to share Zero Hedge articles," the publication wrote on Monday, calling the practice an "arbitrary act of censorship."
According to the blog, "virtually every attempt to share or merely mention an article, including in private messages, would be actively blocked" by Facebook with the explanation that the content breached the social network's community standards.
Some users on social media reported experiencing problems while trying to share Zero Hedge's stories on Facebook.
"Facebook has outright banned all posting of Zero Hedge links," right-wing commentator and host Paul Joseph Watson has tweeted.
Zero Hedge said that it didn't receive any notice from the tech giant, and its attempts to reach out to Facebook "have so far remained unanswered." The publication noted that some of its content may have been flagged by "triggered" readers. It also suggested that the Silicon Valley-based company may have decided to pull the plug on Zero Hedge as retribution for publishing stories critical of Facebook.
Bloomberg, which covered the story, said the social network didn't immediately respond to a comment request.
Mark Zuckerberg's company has come under fire from right-wing groups and public figures who accuse it of liberal bias and censoring conservatives. Last year, Facebook effectively banned controversial radio host Alex Jones and his show InfoWars, citing "hate speech."
In a similar fashion, the company suspended several prominent left-leaning anti-establishment pages, including groups tracking police brutality in the US.
Last month, Facebook, without any prior notice, promptly blocked four pages with millions of subscribers, run by Maffick Media, including 'In the Now' - for supposedly concealing the fact that they were partially funded by Russia. The pages have since been unblocked.
Launched in 2009, Zero Hedge is an anonymous anti-establishment blog. Its authors publish articles under the pen name Tyler Durden - a reference to the character from the novel Fight Club by Chuck Palahniuk. The image of Durden, portrayed by Brad Pitt in the 1999 Hollywood adaptation, serves as the blog's logo on social media.
Breitbart reports
Facebook is now claiming Zero Hedge blacklist was 'a mistake'
"We were especially surprised by this action as neither prior to this seemingly arbitrary act of censorship, nor since, were we contacted by Facebook with an explanation of what 'community standard' had been violated or what particular filter or article had triggered the blanket rejection of all Zero Hedge content," Zero Hedge explained, adding,
"it is just as possible that Facebook simply decided to no longer allow its users to share our content in retaliation for our extensive coverage of what some have dubbed the platform's 'many problems', including chronic privacy violations, mass abandonment by younger users, its gross and ongoing misrepresentation of fake users, ironically - in retrospect - its systematic censorship and back door government cooperation (those are just links from the past few weeks)."
Public figures, including Infowars Editor-at-Large Paul Joseph Watson and Thiel Capital Managing Director Eric Weinstein, also reported problems with posting Zero Hedge links.
The block prompted condemnation from President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., MEP Nigel Farage, and others, with Trump Jr. declaring, "The censorship continues. How does @zerohedge's content not 'meet community standards?' FB doesn't agree with them and they hit the platform's obvious flaws at times. That's it and it's disgusting!"
The Facebook block, however, was eventually reversed, with a Facebook spokesman claiming the problem was a "mistake."
"This was a mistake with our automation to detect spam and we worked to fix it yesterday," claimed the spokesman. "We use a combination of human review and automation to enforce our policies around spam and in this case, our automation incorrectly blocked this link. As soon as we identified the issue, we worked quickly to fix it."
As reported by Bloomberg, "Since being founded in the depths of the financial crisis, Zero Hedge has built a dedicated following by serving up a mix of hardcore financial analysis and populist political commentary," and the blog is "known for its bearish bent and anti-establishment commentary."
Breitbart Tech reached out to Facebook for comment.
Comment: See, it's not just 'conservative' sites being hit. 'Leftist' ones too, and old-timer, non-aligned sites like Zero Hedge and SOTT. The censors are - more or less - going after the most truthful sites first.
It's difficult to define what exactly crosses their 'red lines' of 'ideological infringement' because the reasons given, and the offending subject matter, are different each time, but it's essentially the censors acting 'on instinct' at the behest of the hive mind that controls them.
See also: