Society's Child
Baltimore officers indicted for deliberately running man over, then planting gun on him
ABC News
Thu, 07 Mar 2019 11:46 UTC
Former Baltimore Police Department Sgt. Keith Gladstone pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights and witness tampering charges on Tuesday in connection with a 2014 incident that involved members of a corrupt police task, according to an indictment.
Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison suspended three unnamed officers in the wake of the indictment and said they would be investigated by the department's Internal Affairs unit.
Gladstone, 51, allegedly delivered a fake gun to a crime scene on March 26, 2014, when Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the leader of the department's now-defunct Gun Trace Task Force, called him "in a panic" after running a man over with his vehicle, according to the indictment, which prosecutors unsealed Tuesday.
"W.J. was in a panic because he had just deliberately run over an arrestee, D.S. [Demetric Simon], in the front yard of a home in Northeast Baltimore," prosecutors said in a statement.
Gladstone allegedly drove over to the scene, retrieved a BB gun from the trunk of his police vehicle and dropped it near a pickup truck where Simon was lying, prosecutors said.
Other officers said they overheard Gladstone tell Jenkins, in the presence of another officer, to have someone search the pickup truck before he left the scene with a partner, according to the statement. He allegedly told the partner that he should say they were there for "scene security" if they were ever questioned by federal investigators.
Jenkins was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple crimes, including drug dealing and robbery, as head of the department's elite Gun Trace Task Force, a nine-member squad that allegedly spent years robbing citizens, extorting drug dealers and filing false reports, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Harrison said the allegations against Gladstone spoke to the toxic culture of the city's police department.
"The allegations outlined today in court are beyond disturbing, and speak to a culture that I am here to change," Harrison said.
Gladstone retired from the department in 2012, returned a year later and retired again in 2017. If convicted, Gladstone faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.
Russia and the U.S. don't have any significant ideological differences, but we do have fundamental cultural differences. Individualism lies at the core of the American identity, while Russia has been a country of collectivism. One student of Pushkin's legacy has formulated this difference very aptly. Take Scarlett O'Hara from 'Gone With The Wind', for instance. She says: "I'll never be hungry again." This is the most important thing for her. Russians have different, far loftier ambitions - more of the spiritual kind. It's more about your relationship with God. We have different visions of life. That's why it's very difficult to understand each other, but it's still possible.
