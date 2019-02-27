© AFP 2018 / Tauseef MUSTAFA

Tensions between the two neighbours are threatening to spiral out of control in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pulwama in Indian-administered Kashmir earlier this month.With the last two days seeing frantic military activity on both sides of the border - which India called "pre-emptive and non-military" and Pakistan called a "violation of sovereignty" - culminating in the capture of an Indian pilot by Pakistani forces, social media users from both sides of the border are taking to Twitter to drum up anti-war support through use of the #SayNoToWar hashtag.Indian celebrity Vishal Dadlani called for 'sane voices' to prevail upon respective governments.Another celebrity, Haroon (@TheRealHaroon), sums up his feelings saying that those who participate in war will never celebrate war.'The Logical Pakistani', with the twitter handle @TLPakistani, called for putting an end to madness because the consequences would be beyond anyone's reach.A user even tweeted pictures of mothers from India and Pakistan grieving over the dead bodies of their respective soldier sons and hashtagged the post #SayNoToWar@kevinraj3 said that if anyone supporting this war should send their children instead.