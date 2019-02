© U.S. Customs and Border Protection



More than $19 million worth of cocaine was found inside a shipment of pineapples that arrived at a Georgia port from Colombia , authorities said.U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Port of Savannah came across the shipment in November, the agency said in a statement released last week."This was an outstanding interception of narcotics by our CBP officers, "said Lisa Beth Brown, Savannah Area Port Director for the agency. "This seizure is a positive enforcement action against drug smuggling organizations and highlights the important work our officers do each day to stop illegal activity at our borders and ports of entry."On a typical day, customs agents seize over 5,000 pounds of drugs, according to the agency.