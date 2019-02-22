© AFP / US AIR FORCE / CHARLES J. HAYMOND



The US is unlikely to stick to the treaty for very long

On Thursday and Friday, a US spy plane performs observation flights over Russia as part of the Open Skies pact, the first action of the kind in months. It can be also considered a sign of "good will" from Moscow, RT was told.The Pentagon has confirmed that an OC-135B plane,, is indeed performing the flyovers, and that Moscow is fully aware of the action. The flights areaccording to spokesman Lt. Col. Jamie Davis.He said Russia is aware of the flight and the American spy plane. The Pentagon did not expand on this, nor did the Russian military comment on it.Moscow "is demonstrating goodwill" quite apart from treaty obligations by allowing an American plane in its airspace despite major strains in relations,The Open Skies Treaty, a crucial multinational accord that allows signatories to perform mutual surveillance flights, has recently been placed in jeopardy by US lawmakers., citing alleged violations by Moscow. The latter denied all of the claims.Separately, Washington also curbed funding for any modifications to America's own surveillance planes.In 2017, only 13 of the 16 missions were actually flown.The OC-135B, specifically built for Open Skies missions in 1993, is based up the OC-135 Stratolifter cargo plane. It seats 35, including cockpit crew, aircraft maintenance staff, and foreign observers.Russia uses the Tu-214 ON and the Tu-154 ON derived from civilian versions of Tupolev airliners. The former was finally cleared for Open Skies flights over the US last year after months of political flip-flops and media frenzy, with numerous publications claiming Russia benefits too much from the Open Skies initiative.