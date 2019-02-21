zakharova
The North Atlantic Alliance is now nervous about Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that new types of weapons may be used against command centers where decisions are made to use missiles that threaten Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook account on Wednesday.

NATO earlier spoke about Russia's new weapons in an ironic manner, Zakharova noted. "One year ago Western partners all said that 'Russian cartoons' about new types of weapons should not be feared, that the Kremlin is bluffing. And now everybody suddenly 'realized' what is 'in focus' and even started to 'understand' what the camera is attached to?" she added.

"Did they really think that we will make selfies with them after NATO enlargement, after US withdrawal from the missile defense treaty, after the build-up of US military contingent in Europe and endless interference of collective West into internal affairs of sovereign states," the diplomat said.

Zakharova stressed that Russia's measures should be assessed solely as a response to others' aggressive actions.